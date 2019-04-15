Gabrielle Union-Wade Rocks Red Booty Shorts On Her Way To Coachella

Gabrielle Union-Wade is ready for the Coachella festivities in her latest Instagram post.

The Being Mary Jane star, 45, posted a snap on Instagram and showed through her geotag that she was headed to the second day of the music festival. The actress is wearing red and black booty shorts and a red and white top from 4hunnid. Union is also wearing red-and-white sneakers with braids. Union is also snuggled up with her daughter Kaavia as the two smiles for the camera. In her caption, Union mentions that Kaavia, who she refers to as “the cool one” will be sitting Coachella out. The photo was shared with Union’s 12.6 million followers and received more than 170 likes. The photo also received more than 900 comments from Union’s fans gushing at the mother-daughter duo.

“You two are so cute,” one follower commented, followed by a heart emoji.

“This little baby is killing me that freakin’ smile is to die for!!” another follower exclaimed.

In her Instagram Stories, the Deliver Us From Eva star also dances as she prepares to head out to the Indio, California event. In one post, Union is getting ready glammed up by her makeup artist MJ faces. Another post shows the mom’s stunning body as she shows off a bodysuit from Marineserre. Union also shows herself in her Instagram video headed to Coachella via a private airplane. She then takes a selfie with a headset on as she boards the flight.

The Bad Boys 2 star has been out and about this past week and has been documenting it all on her Instagram page. In a post on Saturday, Union donned a Christopher John Rogers fuschia suit and Sergio Rossi heels. The star’s look was for the night’s Black Design Collective to honor Academy-Award winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter. According to the Daily Mail, the event was held at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles. Union reportedly had a special connection to the Black Panther costume designer, as they worked together on Being Mary Jane.

“Those fittings in your home, where you welcomed us in, you took care of us, you empowered us, you protected us,’ Union said, per Daily Mail. “Ruth is in very high demand, so she set the look on Mary Jane, and she went to go to do Selma, she empowered the next black woman. Every year on our show, we have made sure to empower and protect black creatives, and it started with Ruth E. Carter.”