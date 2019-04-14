Sierra Skye Flaunts Bikini Bod In Black & White Ensemble On Instagram

Sierra Skye is enjoying Coachella right now, and has been keeping her four million Instagram fans updated on her feed. Her newest post shows her flaunting her bikini bod in a black and white ensemble. She wore a revealing bikini top with a matching, string bikini bottom. Sierra also sported a small coverup that she tied in front of her right hip, and accessorized with a thin gold chain belt that rested under her belly button. She wore her hair up in a dramatic ponytail, with her hair falling down in tight curls. Skye tagged the clothing line, I Am Gia, in the captions.

I Am Gia offers trendy clothing, and the newest collection is all about denim. But instead of the typical denim jeans and jackets, the brand is offering fitted denim corset tops, flared jeans and button-up tank tops. The price point is around $80 for shirts and $115 for pants.

In other news, Skye shared another Instagram photo yesterday that showed her posing in her outfit for the day. It was a blue and white leopard print dress with a basic cut. It hugged her curves, and she opted for a black purse that she slung over her shoulder. Sierra added a pop of color with a neon yellow bandana, and wore her hair down.

The Instagram star’s Stories also showed fans a behind-the-scenes look at her time in Coachella. From videos showing people hanging out to a selfie in a black bikini, it certainly looks like she’s having a blast so far.

This year, Coachella’s headliners include Ariana Grande and Tame Impala. Variety noted that while Tame Impala’s show last night was more low-key and said they were “always destined to go as less of an attention-getter for the day.”

However, they applauded Weezer’s set, and noted that Rivers Cuomo said, “You never know. This could be the last time Weezer gets to play Coachella so we really appreciate you kickin’ it tonight.”

It’s hard to know if Sierra attended either of these shows. With a super jam-packed schedule of bands from all over the world, it’s likely she’s busy catching music either way.

One thing’s for sure, and that’s her outfits have been well thought-out for the festival. One of her earlier Coachella posts on Instagram showed her posing in a pink, lingerie corset top and a pair of neon pink leggings. It’ll be interesting to see what else she has in store for the rest of the festival.