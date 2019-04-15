Lady Gaga Not Getting Marriage Proposals From Bradley Cooper & Jeremy Renner

Lady Gaga’s love life has been a hot topic for many tabloids over the past few months. Her rumored romances with her A Star Is Born co-star and director, Bradley Cooper, as well as actor Jeremy Renner, have had fans talking about what’s really going on with the singer.

According to Gossip Cop, a story about Lady Gaga’s relationships with Bradley Cooper and Jeremy Renner is false. In Touch Weekly claims to have insiders that say both actors have been begging to marry Gaga, and that she’s torn between the two.

The insider says that Gaga’s gotten to know Jeremy well and that she really likes spending time with him, adding that he’s the safer choice because he’s not currently in a relationship and likely wouldn’t break her heart.

Meanwhile, Cooper is currently in a serious relationship with model Irina Shayk, whom he shares a child with. The tabloid’s source claims that Bradley believed that Gaga would always be there waiting for him, and now considers Jeremy serious competition.

However, GC reveals that those sources are not correct and that neither Cooper nor Renner have proposed marriage to Gaga.

The singer’s rep has already dispelled any rumors that she is even dating Renner, and Gaga herself told fans that there was no torrid affair between her and Cooper during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lady Gaga has allegedly been staying quiet about her friendship with Jeremy Renner.

“She’s playing coy about their friendship,” an insider told Life & Style, adding that Gaga and Renner “are super cute together,” and that “the chemistry between them is real,” and that she and the actor “have more than just music in common.”

Loading...

Meanwhile, sources tell Us Weekly that Gaga has just gotten out of a relationship with Christian Carino. The couple ended their engagement during awards season, just before the singer won an Oscar when “Shallow” was named Best Original Song in a film.

“Chris didn’t treat Gaga very well toward the end of their [two-year] relationship,” one source told the magazine.

“Gaga was the one who broke things off. He was jealous. He was trying to find her all the time and texted her a lot. Her friends didn’t like him either,” a second source stated.

Since her split with Christian Carino, Lady Gaga has not been seen getting romantic with Bradley Cooper, Jeremy Renner, or anyone else, despite the array of rumors fans have been reading about the singer.