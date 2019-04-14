Maisie Williams Reveals Who Should Take The Iron Throne On ‘Game Of Thrones’

As fans of Game of Thrones prepare for the premiere of the show’s final season tonight, many are wondering who will take the Iron Throne when the snow settles? Throughout the series, viewers watched as noble families across the land plotted and waged war to gain control over the fictional land of Westeros and claim the Iron Throne.

As Season 8 begins, there are several characters who firmly believe they have the biggest claim to the throne but actress Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark, has already decided who should be queen, according to a tweet from Variety. While speaking to reporters, Williams revealed that she is rooting for her onscreen sister Sansa Stark, played by Sophie Turner.

“I think Sansa is just the most incredible character and I think she’s learned so much. And I think the world would be a better place with Sansa Stark on the Iron Throne,” the actress said.

According to a report from Comic Book, Sansa sitting on the Iron Throne as ruler of Westeros is definitely possible, however, it’s more likely she will end up as Warden of the North, like her father was before his death. While these are just speculations at this point, it seems many fans are onboard with Queen Sansa.

“I’d like that. Can’t wait to see what happens,” one person tweeted in response to Williams’ choice.

Who should sit on the Iron Throne? Maisie Williams knows https://t.co/7q4iIwNAX5 pic.twitter.com/dscDu5cnwu — Variety (@Variety) April 14, 2019

It comes as no surprise that Williams would pick Turner’s Sansa for Queen of Westeros as the two aren’t just sisters on the series but they’re also best friends in real life. The two actors recently opened up about their relationship offscreen, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

“People always think Maisie and I are a couple. I mean, I am obsessed with her, so you never know. She’s my drug. I’ve got an addiction to Maisie Williams. I actually stalk her hashtag on Instagram,” Turner revealed.

Williams also shared that Turner is her go-to person whenever she’s dealing with an issue she can’t solve on her own or whoever she’s feeling a bit down. She went on to say that it was Turner who encouraged her to step into therapy and to pay attention to her mental health.

Game of Thrones will return for its final season on Sunday, April 14 on HBO. And hopefully, at the end of Season 8, fans will finally see who will survive the impending battle with the Night King and who will sit on the coveted throne.