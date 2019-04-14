Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Daniel Goddard Speaks Out On Future Of Lily And Cane

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Lily comes home from prison next week and Cane is ready to plan a reunion instead of sign her divorce papers.

Cane actor Daniel Goodard took to Instagram to share this week’s spoiler video preview for the show. He captioned it, “For 12 years… #Lane has shared a love that has been threatened by tragedy and massive adversity… but this week… they will be tested like never before when Lily is released from prison and Cane is willing to do whatever it will take to save his family and life with his one #truelove… Are you ready? Can love conquer all? #yr.”

Lily (Christel Khalil) has given up on their relationship. She sent Cane divorce papers recently, and she told him that she needs a fresh start after spending all these months behind bars. While Cane wants to create that new beginning together, for Lily, she sees herself as starting over without Cane or even their twins, Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) and Mattie (Lexie Stevenson). After all, the kids will go to college soon, and Cane’s son Sam isn’t Lily’s biological child.

Cane isn’t willing to throw in the towel, and he goes all out on Lily’s homecoming by setting up a special pampering spa. Unfortunately, she isn’t thrilled because she knows he wants more than to celebrate her freedom. Lily plans to support her brother Devon (Bryton James) at his new restaurant opening, and then she wants to leave Genoa City for good. Cane talks Lily into attending together so that their breakup doesn’t overshadow Devon and Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) big night.

Many viewers responded with hopes that “Lane” (Lily and Cane) stay together on the show. One wrote, “@thedanielgoddard#lane has to stay together! You are the most relatable couple on tv!”

Recently, Goddard piqued fans’ curiosity when he made a cryptic post on Twitter, according to The Inquisitr. So far, Goddard hasn’t clarified his post, but he may have meant the fact that he recently sold his home. However, since Christel Khalil went off contract last year and moved to recurring, Cane’s storyline on the show has not been front burner.

If Lily and Cane end up breaking up, it would certainly mean a significant change for Cane. While many viewers are fans of the coupling, Lily certainly appears as if she spent much of her time in prison deciding to move on without her husband.