Idris Elba Impresses Fans With Epic DJ Set At Coachella 2019

Is there anything Idris Elba can’t do? The award-winning actor and People‘s Sexiest Man Alive 2018 blew fans away on Saturday evening with an epic DJ set at Day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. Many fans cited Elba’s debut at the music festival as the highlight of their experience, sharing video footage on social media. Additionally, the star had the support of his fiancee and daughter, who cheered him on in the audience.

Elba’s set was highly anticipated, as there was reportedly a long line of people waiting to approach the stage, according to TMZ. The 46-year-old DJ, also known as DJ Big Driis, arrived on stage at the Yuma tent around 9 p.m., greeted by a full house of fans. He performed for about two hours and stuck to spinning house music without any special guests.

Video footage on Twitter shows the crowd jumping and dancing along to Elba’s beats as yellow lights flashed overhead. On stage, the British actor seemed to be having the time of his life. Smiling from ear to ear, Elba energetically bounced with the music wearing a patterned, short-sleeved button down shirt and headphones.

Elba posted a selfie on Instagram ahead of his set to share his excitement. The actor posed shirtless with headphones and a sly smile.

“You ready @coachella?????? I am!!!!! Game face ???????????????????????? let’s get it,” he captioned the image.

Perhaps his biggest fans of the evening were his 17-year-old daughter with ex-wife Hanne Norgaad, Isan, and his fiancee, Sabrina Dhowre.

Isan shared a photo on Instagram of herself and a friend posing with Elba on Day 1 of the weekend, Entertainment Tonight reported. Elba looked stylish in black shorts, a black denim jacket, a patterned top, black sunglasses, and a black beanie.

“Turn up Dad,” Elba commented on Isan’s photo.

Meanwhile, Dhowre shared several videos from Elba’s performance on her Instagram Stories on Saturday evening.

Netflix debuted Elba’s new comedy series, Turn Up Charlie, back in March, in which the actor stars as a struggling DJ-turned-nanny. He also opened up last month about being asked to DJ for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding in May 2018, which Elba said was “great.”

The actor, who has been DJing since his childhood, revealed to the L.A. Times earlier this week how he felt about performing at Coachella.

“I never thought I’d be able to play there,” Elba said. “I’ve DJ’d for money and I’ve DJ’d for fun, and now there are people that are coming to see me play Coachella. That’s out there.”