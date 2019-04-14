‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Premiere Leaked Early By DirectTV

The Game of Thrones Season 8 premiere has reportedly been leaked four hours early by DirecTV.

According to Pop Culture, DirecTV users got an alert that the Game of Thrones final season premiere was available on the streaming service hours before it was set to premiere on HBO.

It has yet to be confirmed whether the leak was accidental or a treat for fans who use the streaming app. However, since the first episode of the final season is currently not available on HBO’s streaming service, it seems that DirecTV could have dropped the ball on releasing the premiere.

Many DirecTV Now user then took to social media to confirm that they were in the process of watching the first episode hours before everyone else is getting to see it.

“Sooo DirecTV Now leaked Game of Thrones… like the whole first episode is up on that right now…?!?!?! Considering it started being available to [stream] at 9 GMT I think someone forgot to check the ole timezone settings when they put it up… Y’all this ain’t a joke,” one social media user wrote.

“So this is season 8. I think @directvnow screwed up. But I get to watch @GameOfThrones 3 hours early,” another tweeted.

As many fans know, Game of Thrones has had to deal with a ton of leaks over the years. The show has had hackers steal information, including plot details and parts of scripts, and even release footage before the episodes premiered. So, releasing an episode a few hours early isn’t exactly cause for alarm. However, it still left some fans who have to wait for the episode to air with a sour taste in their mouths.

For the final season of the hit series, HBO has taken serious security measures to make sure that details on the final handful of episodes were not leaked.

Cast members have revealed that they were often given their scripts the day of shooting, and forced to return them before leaving the set, and it seems to be working.

Many fans have no idea about what to expect during the eighth and final season of the show, but it seems that there is a consensus that everyone is fair game and many beloved characters are likely on the chopping block.

Fans who don’t have the DirecTV Now streaming app can watch the Season 8 Game of Thrones premiere when it airs on HBO and HBO GO at 9 p.m. on Sunday night.