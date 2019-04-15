Olivia Culpo Wows In Sheer Lace Dress, Flashes Pink Thong In Very Revealing Instagram Snap

Olivia Culpo set Instagram on fire with a couple of sizzling snaps shared over the weekend. On Saturday, the former Miss Universe sent pulses racing after she posted a daring photo that earned her some viral attention on Instagram.

As covered by The Inquisitr, the eye-popping snapshot saw Olivia donning a sheer pink lace dress that left very little to the imagination. Her racy outfit put her busty assets on full display, while also teasing a glimpse of her tiny waist and curvy hips.

The provocative photo was closely-cropped to her torso and showed a generous amount of cleavage, but kept an air of mystery as to what her skimpy dress looked like beyond the frame. However, fans who were eager to see the lacy garment in its entirety got their chance to do so in Olivia’s latest Instagram update.

On Sunday, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition alum took to the popular social media platform to drop a second photo of herself wearing the pink lace dress, one that gave a more detailed view of the jaw-dropping number.

The newly posted snap unveiled that the lacy see-through frock was even more revealing than expected. Just like the top of the dress, the skirt was equally gauzy, giving fans an eyeful of Olivia’s killer curves.

The 26-year-old model and actress sent temperatures soaring in the risqué dress, unapologetically flaunting her hourglass figure. The Rhode Island-born beauty unabashedly flashed her pink underwear through the sheer garment, showing off her barely-there thong with no inhibition.

As she looked directly into the camera with an intense gaze, Olivia struck a sultry pose, swaying her hip to the side and running her fingers through her hair. The stunning model nearly spilled out of her lacy top, while also flaunting her strong thighs and shapely pins in the see-through attire.

As Olivia noted in her previous Instagram post, the show-stopping pink dress is part of Revolve’s new Majorelle collection. The Sports Illustrated model slipped into the curve-hugging number to shoot for her latest Coppertone USA campaign, one aiming to promote the brand’s Glow sunscreen lotion.

For her Glow photo shoot, Olivia donned a face full of makeup, which included soft pink eyeshadow, shimmering highlighter on her cheeks and forehead, pink blush, and a pink lip gloss. She topped off her pretty-in-pink look with white statement earrings and a pair of matching heels.

Unsurprisingly, the saucy snap received a lot of attention from Olivia’s Instagram followers, garnering more than 61,000 likes in addition to 308 comments.

“So obsessed with this. Just wow,” wrote one of her adoring fans, while another exclaimed, “The lady is a stunner.”

“Love that shimmer!!!!!!,” remarked one Instagram user.

“You are definitely GLOWing,” quipped another person, ending their message with a hugging face emoji.