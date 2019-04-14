Sofia Richie Shows Off Her Incredible Curves During Date Night With Scott Disick

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick were spotted out on a date night this week in L.A., and the couple were looking cute and casual together.

According to The Daily Mail, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick were photographed by paparazzi as they headed out to grab some frozen yogurt together on Saturday.

Sofia, the daughter of music icon Lionel Richie, showed off her model body in the process, sporting a skimpy black crop top, which flaunted her flat tummy and toned abs.

Richie also donned a pair of high-waisted tan pants with red stripes on them, some funny tan shoes, and a black cross body purse.

Sofia completed her look with a bracelet on her wrist, a dainty chain around her neck, and a pair of dark sunglasses on her face.

Richie wore her blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in natural-looking waves that fell over her shoulders and down her back.

Meanwhile, Scott looked ready for summer in a pair of navy blue shorts and a blue plaid long-sleeved button-up shirt. He wore matching blue slip-on sneakers, and finished off his ensemble with a gold watch and a pair of trendy sunglasses. He also carried his phone in his hand as he strolled alongside his girlfriend.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick’s relationship is going really well as they come up on their two-year dating anniversary. However, the couple is in no rush to get married or start a family together, especially since Richie is still so young.

“Scott and Sofia are enjoying being in love and creating a strong, healthy, and awesome relationship. There’s no rush to reach the milestones of marriage and having kids,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

“Scott has reminded himself on many occasions that Sofia was born in 1998 and is not even 21 yet. He wants her to live life without the stress of having children yet or worrying about getting married! And they’re on the same page,” the source added.

“It’s not as big of a deal as it seems. They’re going to take their time to get there and they are both very happy to be in that state of mind,” says the insider.

Fans can see more of Scott Disick by watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network, and check out what Sofia Richie’s up to by following her on Instagram.