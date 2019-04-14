Karrueche Tran Shows Off Killer Abs At Coachella In Latest Instagram Post

Karrueche Tran is enjoying herself during Coachella weekend.

The Claws star’s latest Instagram post has her showing some skin to her 8.6 million followers. In an outfit styled by Alexus Shefts, Tran is wearing a one-sleeve, multicolored top with baggy jeans. The fashion icon also has her blond hair in a tight ponytail. In the post, Tran wrote that she opted to go with heels for the night’s events, and stated she was “laughing off the pain.” The post received more than 69,000 likes and more than 300 comments from Tran’s followers.

“Queen of everything.” one follower wrote, followed by heart emojis.

“Gorgeous! Suffering for fashion!!” another follower exclaimed.

Tran also stunned her fans on Saturday with a sporty look. The actress wore a black bra and Adidas jogging pants as she posed with a colorful backdrop. In the photo, which she revealed was an ad for McDonald’s, Tran referred to her Coachella outfit as the star’s “favorite party.” According to the comments under Tran’s post, many of her fans suspected that she was expecting a baby with her boyfriend, former NFL player Victor Cruz. Tran’s choice of angle seems to be what sparked the theories. However, many fans debunked the comments, stating Tran was “just bloated.”

Tran has been sharing moments from her Coachella experience on the photo-sharing site all weekend. According to HotNewHipHop, the influencer was joined by Cruz, who she has been dating since December of 2017. Cruz has also been sharing snaps of the couple in Indio, California. In one post, the NFL star is sharing a McDonald’s drink and posing together. In another post, Cruz is filming his leading lady as she’s dancing at one of the festival’s performances. In the clip, Tran notices her boyfriend recording her and leans in to kiss him, per HotNewHipHop.

The couple began dating two years after Tran’s four-year relationship with singer Chris Brown ended, reportedly due to Tran finding out Brown has a daughter, Royalty, in 2015. According to Us Weekly, Brown has reportedly supported Tran’s new romance, stating that she and Cruz “look good together” under a photo, she posted of them on Instagram.

Us also reports that a source told the publication that Tran is completely happy and in love with her new beau.

“Karrueche feels supported by him and thinks they are the real deal,” the source explains of the couple. “She’s very into him and he feels strongly about her too.”