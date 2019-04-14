Pia Muehlenbeck Spills Out Of Barely-There Crop Top And Tiny Daisy Dukes

Pia Muehlenbeck is showing her Instagram followers that she’s having a blast at Coachella.

Like thousands of other influencers, the Instagram model has jetted off to the desert in California to soak up the sun and enjoy some really good music. Since she first arrived, Muehlenbeck has been sharing a few snaps and videos for her Instagram followers that show what a good time she is having there but it’s her most recent photo that is really turning heads.

In the sultry snapshot, Pia tags herself in Palm Springs, California and the vibe of the photo is totally Cali as Pia is surrounded by gorgeous palm trees. The German-born model looks stunning as she appears in the middle of the snapshot and strikes her best pose for the photo.

Per usual, the Pia wears her long, dyed locks down and curled as well as a beautiful face of makeup. To accessorize the outfit, she rocks a number of bracelets and rings as well as a big gold necklace. On top, the Instagram sensation sports a tiny yellow and white patterned crop top that ties in the middle, showing off ample amounts of cleavage to her 2 million-plus Instagram followers.

The stunner’s abs are also on display in the snapshot and she completes her look with a pair of tiny daisy dukes that show off her amazingly toned legs. In the caption of the image, Pia thanks Revolve for dressing her and so far, she’s already earned tons of attention with over 10,000 likes in addition to 120-plus comments.

While many followers took to the post to comment on how amazing Pia looks in the snapshot, a ton of other followers told the fashionista that they love her outfit. Of course, a few other fans had no words and simply commented on the image with heart eye and flame emojis.

“You would literally look good in a paper bag,” one follower commented.

“This outfit is too cute!!”

“You look pretty in anything you wear! Where do you buy your clothes,” another chimed in.

The first weekend of Coachella comes to a close today but according to the website, the fest will resume next Friday, April 19 and run through Sunday, April 21. There are dozens of big names that are performing at one of the biggest festivals of the year like Ariana Grande, Zedd, Khalid, and Wiz Khalifa.

Hopefully, Pia will also attend weekend two of the fest and serve up some more sexy looks.