Yazmin Oukhellou Flaunts Eye-Popping Busty Display In Low-Cut Dress

The 'TOWIE' star sent her Instagram followers' hearts racing in her latest sizzling snapshot.

Just one day after Yazmin Oukhellou spilled out of a low-cut white top in a nearly-nude snapshot, The Only Way is Essex star treated her social media followers to another steamy display with a lot more clothing than her previous photo.

Just three hours ago Oukhellou took to her Instagram account to share a sizzling photo of herself rocking a small blue dress with a very deep neckline. Despite wearing a dress with straps that were several inches thick and being lengthy enough to extend to her knees, the ensemble still left little to the imagination in the bust department thanks to the plunging neckline.

In an Instagram post containing two sexy snaps of Yazmin donning this form-flattering blue dress, the brunette was featured with her hand provocatively placed on her waist in the first photo. The combination of her hand placement and the tight fit of the gown put her curvaceous form on full display for the camera. The photo also cut off at the ankles highlighting just a hint of her toned legs as well.

The focal point of both photos in the post, however, is the eye-popping busty display and generous amount of cleavage Yazmin was able to show off thanks to the plunging neckline.

The only really difference between the first and second photo is the position of the brunette bombshell’s face and head. In the first photo, Yazmin faces the camera with her lips pressed together.

The second photo features Oukhellou with her face turned toward the window with her lips opened up to show off her pearly white smile. The TV personality also pressed her hand into the curve of her voluptuous body a little more in the second photo.

Georgia Kousoulou was among one of the first to leave a comment. As a fellow member of the TOWIE cast, her comment quickly accumulated attention pushing it to the top of the comments.

“Beaut,” Yazmin’s co-star gushed following her complement with the cat emoji with heart eyes. Oukhellou replied to the comment with an array of red hearts.

Victoria Winterford – who also knows Yazmin due to her connection to TOWIE after dating a few different members of the cast – also commented on the photo.

“Gorgeous,” Victoria gushed chasing her comment with the heart blowing emoji. Yazmin also responded to her comment with a string of the same emoji.

Many of her other followers taking the time to comment agreed that blue was her color as she looked absolutely stunning in it. Some even admitted to being jealous of her lucky boyfriend, James Lock.