Peta Murgatroyd Shares Family Photo At Val Chmerkovskiy And Jenna Johnson Wedding

Peta looked like a golden girl at Val and Jenna's wedding.

Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy are celebrating the marriage of brother Val and his new bride, Jenna Johnson. The lovebirds wed on Saturday in a romantic oceanside ceremony in Rancho Palo Verdes, California. The Dancing with the Stars pros had previously mentioned how important family is to them. They have gained a lovely sister and they are thrilled about it.

On Sunday, Peta Murgatroyd shared a few photos of her family-of-three from the nuptials. She posed for a lovely family portrait alongside Maks and their adorable son, two-year-old Shai. They were all dressed up in their finest for the wedding, so this was a perfect time for a few photos. The blond beauty posted the snapshots on her Instagram.

Maksim is as handsome as ever in his black tux. He is holding Shai, who is also wearing black pants and a white shirt. It looks like he may have left his tux jacket elsewhere. Peta is the one who stood out in the photo, as she is wearing a shimmering gold dress featuring a low-cut neckline. Her blond locks were worn down with soft curls throughout and one side was pulled back with a clip.

The first two photos had Shai in them, but the last one was more intimate with Peta and Maks in a romantic smooch with the blue sky and ocean behind them. The pair were married in 2017 and a few months later, Shai came along and brightened their lives.

The 32-year-old mom also shared another set of photos on her Instagram. This time she and Maks were walking along holding hands on the lawn of the Terranea Resort where Val and Jenna were married. They also posed in a very familiar dance move that is so often seen on Dancing with the Stars. Maks had the expression on his face like someone made him do it. Peta captioned the series of photos saying, “Wedgies and obnoxious dancing poses.”

Don’t be surprised if there will be more family members added to the Chmerkovskiy family sometime in the near future. Peta Murgatroyd had previously mentioned that babies are on her mind lately. In fact, last month she posted a wedding photo of her and Maks and used the hashtag “pregnancylooksappealingagain.”

Peta had also discussed the possibility of returning to Dancing with the Stars in the fall. Just last month, The Inquisitr reported that she would love to get an invite to compete this year. She said that she misses her DWTS family.