The ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Trailer Is Here

The Season 2 trailer for HBO’s star-studded drama series, Big Little Lies, has finally been released, according to a report from Vulture.

The series was created by David E. Kelley and is based on a novel penned by Liane Moriarty. It focuses on three women, Celeste Wright played by Nicole Kidman, Madeline Martha Mackenzie, played by Reese Witherspoon, and Jane Chapman, played by Shailene Woodley, who all live in Monterey, California. During the first season of the show, the women find themselves caught up in a police investigation after the murder of Celeste’s husband, Perry Wright, played by Alexander Skarsgård. Zoë Kravitz plays Bonnie Carlson and Laura Dern plays Renata Klein and both characters were also present on the night of Perry’s murder. The five women become known as the “Monterey Five,” and are believed to be responsible for Perry’s untimely demise.

In the new trailer, it seems the show picks back up right after the murder and people are still talking about the tragic night.

“We’re kidding ourselves if we think people will stop talking,” Celeste can be heard saying, before the scene changes and a man’s voice cuts in and says, “You’re one of the Monterey Five, right?”

The trailer also reveals Meryl Streep’s character’s arrival. Streep stepped into the role of Mary Louise Wright, who is the mother of Perry, and has come to Monterey to figure out what happened to her son.

Streep’s character can be seen confronting Madeline in a somewhat accusatory fashion.

“My son is dead,” she says. “And I want to know what happened that night. I’m very tempted to ask you, but I don’t think I would get the truth, would I?”

The actress has previously revealed that she signed on to do the show because she was addicted to it, as was reported by The Inquisitr.

“I thought it was an amazing exercise in what we know and what we don’t know about people, about family, about friends, how it flirted with the mystery of things, and it was so exciting,” she explained.

The main cast also features Adam Scott as Ed Mackenzie, James Tupper as Nathan Carlson, Jeffrey Nordling as Gordon Klein, Kathryn Newton as Abigail Carlson, Sarah Sokolovic as Tori Bachman, and Crystal Fox as Elizabeth Howard.

The critically acclaimed series has received several nominations, including 16 Emmy Award nominations. The show took home eight of those awards, including Outstanding Limited Series and acting awards for Kidman, Skarsgård, and Dern.

Season 2 of Big Little Lies will premiere on June 9 on HBO.