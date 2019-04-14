Catelynn Lowell Is ‘Cheating’ On Tyler Baltierra On Instagram And People Are Noticing

Cheating is a pretty hot topic on Teen Mom OG. Likewise, Teen Mom 2. In 2018, the franchise aired a “Cheaters” special. Kailyn Lowry, Jenelle Evans, and Leah Messer all admitted to wrongdoing.

Catelynn and her husband, Tyler Baltierra have already made major headlines this year. On February 21, 2019, USA Today reported the arrival of the couple’s third child. Vaeda Luma now comes with her own Instagram hashtags, endless congratulations, and a solid fan following.

April 14 brings a new headline from In Touch Weekly. It isn’t about Catelynn and Tyler’s new baby girl. The magazine has been collating Catelynn’s most recent Instagram updates. One, in particular, was enough to land a “cheating” headline. Well, when the celebrity is using the word herself, it’s bound to raise a few eyebrows.

A “night out” formed the basis for Catelynn’s April 12 update. A step up from her usual loose tees and jeans, Catelynn is seen dressed up to the nines. She’s posing in what looks like a nightclub with two friends on either side of her. Given that the friends are grabbing Catelynn’s breasts, the picture is pretty risqué. A caption pointing towards a “cheating” agenda takes things one step further, though. It’s quickly followed by hashtags that state “trust” and “[having] fun.”

“The caption”

Co-star, Kailyn Lowry responded to the post with a laughing emoji.

As the above-mentioned report from In Touch Weekly states, the April 12 post follows a string of pictures showing this new mother letting her hair down. An update made earlier that day showed Catelynn glammed-up and on her way to Orchid Ferndale Nightclub – likely the location for the cheeky trio picture. For the most part, Catelynn’s updates since the birth have focused on her adorable baby girl.

Joking as the whole affair may be, it’s a touchy subject. On March 20, Hollywood Life reported Catelynn slamming accusations that she’d cheated on Tyler. Vaeda had only just arrived but comments that Catelynn’s baby looked nothing like Tyler put this girl on the defensive.

“Sorry baby I totally cheated and Vaeda’s not yours”

Catelynn took to sarcasm as she commented on Tyler’s Instagram picture of Vaeda. Admittedly, fan comments had been aggressive, with one suggesting the couple should undergo “genetic testing.”

The April 14 report from In Touch Weekly states that Catelynn’s girl’s night out “got a little wild” and that she “cheated” on Tyler. The latter quote likely refers to Catelynn’s caption as opposed to this mother actually being unfaithful. Nonetheless, it’s a headline maker. It’s also something that Teen Mom OG fans are likely not ignoring.