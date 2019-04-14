Instagram Bombshell Rachel Bush Shows Off Her Curvaceous Figure, Washboard Abs In Teeny Bikini

Rachel Bush may be giving her famous husband a run for his money in the gym.

The wife of NFL player Jordan Poyer took to Instagram on Sunday to share a picture of herself wearing a barely fitting bikini, which showcased her very curvy figure and a new addition — what she calls “baby abs.” The washboard tummy has been a project for the model in recent weeks, and they were on display in the viral post on Sunday.

The Instagram picture earned some immediate attention from Bush’s fans, many of whom left supportive message for all the work she’s been putting in.

“GIRL I JUST SPIT OUT MY WATER,” one impressed fan wrote.

It even impressed one of her more famous followers, reality star and Instagram legend Khloe Kardashian.

“Dayummmmmmm,” Khloe commented.

Rachel Bush has gained a major following on Instagram by showing off her amazing body, more than doubling her number of followers over the course of the past two years as she parlays the attention of being an NFL wife into her own social media empire. Bush now uses her feed to connect with followers and promote her endorsed products.

Lately, she has been showcasing her workouts and her effort to tighten up her already flat tummy. Bush showed off the fruits of her labor this weekend, with noticeably more fit abs that stuck out from her very skimpy bikini.

Rachel also uses her social media feed to give fans a glimpse of what life is like as an NFL spouse, sharing pictures from Jordan’s games and giving followers updates of the stresses of raising a daughter when her husband is on the road for eight weeks a year.

Bush and Poyer have been together for close to three years, and were married in February of 2018. They already had a child together, a daughter named Aliyah Anne, who was born in 2016, as TMZ noted.

Though her Instagram feed shows that Rachel Bush prefers sun-soaked climates, she is a good sport about living in cold and snowy Buffalo for more than half the year. During last season, she took to Instagram to share a picture of herself wearing a red, white, and blue Buffalo Bills bikini as she posed outside after a snowstorm.

Those who want to check out more from Rachel Bush can tune in to her Instagram page for all manner of racy photos, and follow the progress of her “baby abs.”