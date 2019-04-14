Reggie Bush Is In Hot Water On Social Media After Attempting To Raise Money For Nipsey Hussle’s Family

Reggie Bush received backlash on social media after raising money online for rapper Nipsey Hussle’s family shortly after his death.

The former NFL star, 34, and his wife Lilit Avagyan, 38, announced in a video that they were raising money for Hussle’s (who was born Ermias Asghedom) girlfriend Lauren London and his two children Emani, 8 and Kross, 2. According to HotNewHipHop, Bush released a statement earlier this week and has already donated $10,000 to the GoFundMe campaign. In the description, Bush explained that the money would solely go to the fallen rapper’s family. He also mentioned that he formed a partnership with the fundraising website specifically for the campaign.

While the post from Bush was well received at first, the campaign was soon shut down on social media by Hussle’s friend marketing strategist Karen Civil, who was upset at Bush’s campaign. Civil tweeted after seeing Bush’s video and asked him to shut down any further posts surrounding the campaign. Civil also stated online that Hussle’s family never wanted Bush to raise any money for the “Racks In The Middle” rapper.

“I understand you’re motivated and want to help, but there are other ways,” Civil tweeted to Bush, per HotNewHipHop.

“His family already asked you NOT to do this. People are literally grieving over a husband, father, brother, uncle, friend and someone who meant so much too so many people. This is not the time for this.”

"You asked prior to do this and was told no by family, but did it anyway."https://t.co/GXgvZjgbrc — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) April 14, 2019

Bush instantly responded back at Civil in a lengthy Instagram post in response to Civil’s remarks. The Dancing with the Stars alum encouraged Civil to “please check the facts” and also said that he did, in fact, get permission from Hussle’s family to begin the campaign. Bush also stated that the campaign had nothing to do with increasing his own visibility, but to do “something positive and giving back and paying homage to a man that stood for so much and was a leader in the community and overcame the obstacles of the hood.”

The social media backlash Bush faced comes a week after rumors of celebrities allegedly raising money for Hussle’s loved ones since the Victory Lap rapper was shot to death on March 31 outside of his Los Angeles store. According to The Grio, rapper Jay-Z was linked to a story that stated the 4:44 rapper was setting up a trust fund for Hussle’s children in the amount of $15 million. The report, which was reportedly made by a hip hop news blog in search of ad revenue, went viral on social media applauding Jay-Z’s efforts. However, it was soon found that neither Jay-Z nor his label Roc Nation was involved in creating a trust fund.