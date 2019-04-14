Jordyn Woods Reportedly ‘Not Worried’ About Awkwardly Seeing Kylie Jenner At Coachella

Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner are both partying it up at Coachella 2019’s inaugural weekend, which has left fans wondering if the ex-best friends will experience an awkward encounter. Woods herself, however, reportedly isn’t too concerned. A source told Hollywood Life on Sunday that the 21-year-old model is well aware of the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s presence at the music festival, but she plans to keep her head up and have fun.

“Jordyn knew that by going to Coachella she could run into a lot of people that are not that pleased with her, however, Jordyn wanted to go and have fun,” the source explained.

“She’s ready to just put this all behind her and live her life.”

They added that Woods feels “terrible” about what happened, but she wants to be mature about it and keep moving forward.

Jenner and Woods have not been seen together since the model’s alleged affair with Khloe Kardashian’s now-ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, in February. Woods moved out of Jenner’s house, where she lived for over a year, when the news broke. There have been rumors that the two former friends are communicating via Instagram photos and likes, but sources say that they have not directly spoken to each other since the scandal came to light, according to The Daily Mail.

HL‘s source continued on to say that Woods believes time will “heal everything.”

“She knows she’s a good, kind person who simply made a mistake…She’s surrounding herself with good people and plans to keep to herself as much as possible should she have any sort of awkward run-ins with Kylie’s family or friends,” they said, adding that Woods wants to prove she can be the bigger person.

The SCNDNTURE founder reportedly has no plans to approach the makeup mogul or anyone close to her, but she’s “not worried” about any awkward encounters either way.

“Everyone in this situation is mature and classy,” the source concluded.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jenner arrived at Coachella on Saturday alongside her boyfriend and baby daddy Travis Scott, 27. The couple looked cozy and in love as they walked hand-in-hand through the festival that brought them together two years ago.

Meanwhile, Woods was spotted on the scene on Friday night in support of her close friend, Jaden Smith. The model reportedly jumped onstage to dance during his set alongside the rapper’s sister, Willow Smith.

Later that same evening, Woods reportedly got cozy with a mystery man as the two had a few drinks.