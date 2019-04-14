Lele Pons Is Making Coachella About Cleavage, And Instagram Can’t Deal

Coachella 2019 is officially underway. Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, and Paris Hilton have all made high-profile appearances. Someone else is making a name for herself this year, though.

On April 14, Lele Pons updated her Instagram to mark her presence at the annual music festival. The Venezuelan-American model, YouTuber, and actress is making her mark. Feathered shoulder wings and green-and-orange headpieces might be channeling all things bohemian, but Lele’s Coachella outfit is turning this music-centric event into a bit of a cleavage show.

Lele’s look is definitely in-your-face. White panties with sheer-flowing material match elements from the aforementioned feathers. Likewise coordinated are multi-colored bracelets, under-eye face paint, and an ornate forehead design. Eyes are likely drawn further down, though. Lele is putting her assets on show via a plunging halterneck crop top. It’s egg-yolk yellow, skin-tight, and it isn’t leaving much to the imagination.

Over 5,000 comments had poured in within two hours of the picture being posted.

“Either go big or go home,” one fan commented. The wing-like feathers are, indeed, “big,” but this girl is known for generosity of size in other areas.

“Heaven is here,” another comment says, as Pons might have a touch of the deity to her. Many fans simply left heart emojis. Lele has 34 million Instagram followers.

The April 14 post comes 10 days after The Inquisitr reported that Pons was driving Instagram wild. Her April 4 post came as a twinning bikini moment with fellow sensation, Hannah Stocking. In fact, it came with a joking suggestion that the two might be “dating.”

Popularity is something that this girl knows. Lele’s Instagram following might largely be formed of the general public, but she’s followed by some major Hollywood faces. Bella Thorne, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Sofia Richie, and supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio all keep tabs on Lele’s updates. Lele herself follows Miley Cyrus, Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, and Ariana Grande, amongst others.

Pons’ April 14 caption suggests this to be her second Coachella. She thanks her makeup crew for what is, admittedly, a pretty impressive job. No mention of any clothing brand is made. The cleavage-centric April 14 look comes one day after Lele updated her Instagram in a demure, backless dress for “Day 1” of the festival, as per her caption. Slinky, rear-hugging, and likely upmarket, the April 13 dress almost seems more fitting for a romantic dinner date.

Given that April 13 offered no cleavage, April 14 likely comes as welcome for Lele’s many male fans. Within two hours of being posted, the picture had racked up over 750,000 likes.