Doutzen Kroes Flaunts Insane Abs In Newest Instagram Snap

Former Victoria’s Secret model Doutzen Kroes recently treated her 6 million Instagram fans and followers to a new, risque photograph wherein she was featured flashing her enviable abs to leave her fans’ jaws dropped.

In the picture, the 34-year-old could be seen donning a black, high-neck crop top which she paired with black lace panties. To pose for the snap, the model folded her arms over her chest while she tried moving a hula hoop from waist to torso without the help of her hands. In the caption, she wrote, “move those hips.”

In terms of her aesthetics, the model let her hair down and opted for a full face of makeup comprising of some coral-shade blusher, a little mascara, and some highlighter to illuminate her face, while she finished off her makeup with a nude shade of lipstick.

In terms of her accessories, Doutzen opted for some stunning gold hoop earrings and broad gold bracelets to pull off a very glamorous look. The picture in question racked up more than 45,000 likes and close to 330 comments wherein fans and followers appreciated the model for maintaining her stunning figure.

One fan wrote that she is the hottest model alive, while another one opined that she has the most stunning figure in the whole modeling industry.

Apart from the current photograph, Doutzen shared a gif with her fans wherein she was featured posing for the cover of Vogue Netherlands magazine. In the snap, the model could be seen donning a skimpy black bikini that accentuated her amazing figure, particularly her well-toned thighs, as she sat on a chair and stared straight into the camera.

The magazine also posted a picture of the model on their official Instagram page wherein she could be seen striking a side pose while kneeling down on a pink carpet. She also showed off her killer black heels while she looked straight into the camera.

As for her beauty looks, Doutzen opted for minimal makeup to keep it simple yet sexy. In the caption, the magazine informed fans that the photo shoot and interview will appear in the magazine’s May issue. The picture racked up additional 1,800-plus likes which shows the popularity of the stunner.

Per a preview of the interview which Vogue Netherlands posted on their page, Doutzen has revealed what it took her to move back to the Netherlands after spending 12 years in New York and how her modeling career has turned out to be a source of gratification for her.