Halle Berry Goes Topless, Talks ‘Self Love’ In Latest Instagram Snap

Halle Berry is no stranger to showing some serious skin on social media. At age 52, the gorgeous actress boasts a spectacular figure and she’s not afraid to flaunt it – as she herself confessed in an interview at CinemaCon 2019 in early April.

As The Inquisitr covered at the time, Halle opened up about how her intense physical training for her role in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum has inspired her to show off her body in sultry, skin-baring posts on social media. As such, the ageless beauty has developed a penchant for flaunting her enviable figure in head-turning snaps on Instagram and she often takes to the popular social media platform to showcase the results of all of her hard work.

Her training for John Wick aside, the 52-year-old stunner is deeply passionate about fitness and about leading a balanced, healthy like that allows her to be completely in tune with her body. As her social media followers know all too well, her Instagram feed is full of workout photos and videos in which she talks about staying fit while also enjoying the ride.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Catwoman star even hosts a recurrent segment on her Instagram page under the #FitnessFriday hashtag, where she imparts her fitness wisdom and shares inspirational messages for everyone trying to get in shape and be more mindful about their health and body.

But Halle is not all about the sweat and grind. In fact, the fitness icon knows when to slow things down and treat herself to a day of relaxation and pampering. And, judging by her latest Instagram update, she does so in great style.

On Sunday, the Cloud Atlas actress turned to her Instagram platform to preach “self love” and talk about all of the little things that we do to show ourselves a little love from time to time. In her post, Halle revealed that she always treats herself to a special routine on Sundays to reward herself for a week of hard work.

“Besides worshiping and meditation, I do facials every Sunday… what do you do to love yourself?” Halle wrote on Instagram under the hashtag #SelfLoveSunday.

To better put her point across, the X-Men alum shared a jaw-dropping topless photo that went a long way toward sharing the “self love” message. In the eye-popping snap, one that was closely cropped to her face and only showed her sculpted shoulder, Halle held up her hands to the camera to showcase her inspirational manicure. The actress painted her nails in a delicate nude color and emblazoned them with black letters forming the words “self love.”

Halle invited her 4.9 million Instagram followers to join her “in a little self love” and share what they like to do on Sundays to relax, unwind, and offer themselves a moment of joy and tranquility. Surely enough, the answers didn’t hesitate to come pouring in as her fans flocked to the comments section to chime in on the topic.

“Currently doing my Sunday facial while enjoying a soak in the tub,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Facials, stretching, moisturizing my skin, thanking my body for letting me live and do what I do and trying to find something to love about it when I look at myself in the mirror,” penned another.

“Self love Sunday is stay [sic] in bed,” quipped another of her fans, ending their message with a two hearts emoji.

Meanwhile, others reached out to thank Halle for spreading the love and sending out an inspiring message to her fans.

“Thankyou [sic] Halle Berry this a beautiful message that your [si] sending to the world [Earth globe emoji] one that is dear to my heart,” read one comment, trailed by a heart emoji and a rainbow emoji.