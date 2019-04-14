Watch Rihanna And Donald Glover In ‘Guava Island’ Now

It’s been a big weekend for Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino. On Friday night, the star headlined the Coachella music festival, where he also announced the release of his new 55-minute film, Guava Island, according to a report from Stereogum.

Glover sparked rumors last year after photos of him and Rihanna surfaced online. The photos were reportedly taken in Cuba and the pop star was seen sporting a bright smile while posing next to a shirtless Glover and mischievously holding up “bunny ears” behind his head. Later, a trailer of the movie leaked online and confirmed rumors, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. The trailer was reportedly being shown at the Pharos festival at Tapapakanga Regional Park in New Zealand.

Guava Island was directed by Hiro Murai and filmed in Havana, Cuba. It stars Donald Glover as Deni, a talented singer hoping to unite the people of his island and bring about a sense of freedom through his music. In an attempt to do this, he decides to organize a music festival.

“What’s wrong with me is that we live in paradise, but none of us have the time or the means to actually live here. We work hard. We deserve a day off. We’re just taking what’s ours,” Glover’s character says in the movie.

Rihanna plays his girlfriend, Kofi Novia, who works in what appears to be a sweatshop as a seamstress. British-Nigerian actor Nonso Anozie plays Red Cargo, a local tycoon who is set on ruining Deni’s plans and Black Panther’s Letitia Wright also makes an appearance in the film as Kofi’s friend, Yara Love.

The movie was played at Coachella and is now available to stream for free on Amazon with an Amazon Prime membership.

You’re all invited to our staycation with @donaldglover and @rihanna. The new #ChildishGambino film #GuavaIsland will be available on Prime Video starting Saturday 4/13 at 12:01am PST. pic.twitter.com/rxXecJEfzp — Amazon Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) April 11, 2019

The film features several musical numbers, including new arrangements and performances of Glover’s singles “This Is America,” “Feels Like Summer,” and “Summertime Magic.” There is also new unheard material from the star, including “Die With You,” “Red’s Cargo,” and “Time,” according to a report from Pitchfork.

During his 90-minute performance at Coachella, the rapper also yelled at concertgoers, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. It seems Glover was bothered by the audience focusing on their cellphones instead of his high energy performance.

“Put your phones down. This is not a concert. This is church. If you came here to just take Instagram pictures and s***, you should go in the back and move right now. I want y’all to feel this,” he said.