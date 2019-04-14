Watch Detroit Pistons Vs. Milwaukee Bucks Live Stream: NBA Playoffs Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

The Milwaukee Bucks start their crusade to win their first NBA championship since 1971 when they host the Detroit Pistons their first-round playoff opener.

The Detroit Pistons will likely need a miracle to stay in contention for their fourth-ever NBA Championship, as they face the team with the NBA’s best regular season record at 60-22, the Milwaukee Bucks, in the first round of the 2019 NBA playoffs. The Bucks are led by near-certain league MVP Giannis “The Greek Freak” Antetokounmpo, and could very well be looking at a sweep, according to Fansided. The Bucks defeated the 41-41 Pistons in all four regular season meetings, and Detroit is playing in only their second postseason since 2009. The Pistons will try to upset expectations in the game that will live stream from Milwaukee on Sunday.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks opening game of their first-round NBA Eastern Conference Playoff series, use the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The bottom-seed vs. top-seed matchup gets underway at 6 p.m. CT at the 17,500-seat Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Sunday, April 14.

That start time is 7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT. In the United Kingdom, tipoff time will be 10 p.m. British Summer Time on Sunday.

As if the situation did not look dire enough for the Pistons, their leading scorer, Blake Griffin (24.5 points per game), appears unlikely to play on Sunday as he continues to nurse a knee injury, according to The Detroit Free Press.

But the Bucks will get big man Nikola Mirotic back from a finger fracture that cost him the last 11 games of the season, according to SB Nation, making the Pistons’ task even more difficult.

Milwaukee has won only one NBA title in the team’s 51-year history, and that came in just the Bucks’ third year of existence, when a sensational 24-year-old center out of UCLA named Lew Alcindor led them to the finals, where they swept the Baltimore Bullets in four straight, per Basketball Reference. Immediately following the season, Alcindor announced that he would adopt the Muslim faith, and change his name to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Pistons leading scorer Blake Griffin is unlikely to play in Sunday’s playoff opener. Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

To watch the Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks NBA first-round playoff matchup live stream online from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, access the streaming video provided by Watch TNT, or download the Watch TNT app to watch a live stream on mobile devices. Watch TNT also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Pistons vs. Bucks showdown streaming live to their TV sets.

For fans who want to stream the Detroit-Milwaukee clash for free without cable login credentials, a feed from TNT Overtime will also stream at the above link, or on most mobile devices. TNT Overtime allows fans to choose and switch between any one of four camera angles on the game, or to watch all four at the same time in a mosaic view.

Another way to watch the Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Buck game stream live for free without a cable subscription is for fans to sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package, such as DirecTV Now, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Those services require credit card information and subscription fees — but each offers a seven-day free trial, and that means during the weeklong period, fans can watch the Pistons vs. Bucks game and all NBA Playoff games live stream for free.

To watch the Pistons-Bucks game live stream in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Arena, has the game. For a complete list of broadest and likely live streaming sources in dozens of other countries around the globe, see the listings at NBA.com.