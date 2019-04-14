Jerry Nadler Says Trump Has ‘No Moral Authority’ Following Ilhan Omar Attacks

Nadler made the comment during an appearance on CNN’s 'State of the Union.'

Fox News reports that House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler blasted President Donald Trump on Sunday for his attacks on Ilhan Omar. Trump tweeted a video montage of the World Trade Center burning as the Muslim Congresswoman made a speech. The tweet has been criticized by Democrats, who suggest that Trump is inciting violence against Omar and other Muslim-Americans.

Nadler took his appearance on CNN’s State of the Union to claim that Trump has “no moral authority” to talk about the 9/11 attacks, and also criticized the president for reportedly taking advantage of a $150,000 government grant for The Trump Building on Wall Street. The grant was offered to lower Manhattan small business owners in the wake of the terrorist attacks.

“He wasn’t president then, but Donald Trump actually took a $150,000 grant from the Bush administration. He stole $150,000 from some small businessperson who could’ve used it to help rehabilitate himself.”

Trump previously received criticism for comments he made on the morning of the attacks when he suggested that 40 Wall Street was the tallest building following the collapse of the twin towers.

Omar made her comments on 9/11 during a speech at the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

“For far too long we have lived with the discomfort of being a second-class citizen and, frankly, I’m tired of it, and every single Muslim in this country should be tired of it. CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties.”

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler says President Trump’s reported pardon comment to former Customs and Border Protection head shows “contempt” for the law https://t.co/CmHjIQRN8E pic.twitter.com/wTeyIDYMqO — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 14, 2019

Loading...

Nadler represents Manhattan’s financial district, which was targeted by the September 11 attacks, and also said that he did not have a problem with Omar’s comments.

As The Inquisitr reported, the White House escalated Trump’s attacks on Omar, with Press Secretary Sarah Sanders suggesting that Omar is in the wrong for her “disgraceful” comments. She continued to praise Trump for calling Omar out. Although some believe that Trump’s comments are tantamount to bullying and inciting violence, Sanders suggests that he does not wish harm to anyone.

Per CNN, Nadler also used his appearance on State of the Union to tell host Jake Tapper that he believes Trump showed “contempt” for the law when he claimed that we would pardon a top administration official if he was jailed for breaking the law. He suggested that Trump’s comment ran contrary to his duty to execute that law, and said that to sabotage this goal is “unforgivable.”