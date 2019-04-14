‘Fake’ And ‘Embarrassing’ Farrah Abraham Slammed For Instagram Bikini Video

Farrah Abraham appears to be on a bit of a downward spiral. The Teen Mom OG star might be making headlines, but they don’t seem to be for the best reasons. On March 19, The Daily Mail reported Farrah being “blasted” for allegedly photoshopping a nude Instagram post. On April 3, The Inquisitr reported similar backlash following Farrah’s endorsement of an anti-aging product. Abraham has since removed the post from Instagram.

On April 11, Farrah took to Instagram to post a video of herself in a tiny bikini. The video, taken at the beach, appeared to contain fitness advice. Explaining that she had “no gym,” Farrah’s makeshift workout footage was captioned as the “perfect travel work out [sic].” It seems to have turned into the perfect storm.

“People that pay for a body, shouldn’t be giving workout lessons on how to achieve that body. That’s called false advertisement.”

One comment points towards Abraham’s not-so-natural body. In November 2018, Radar Online reported Farrah getting “more” cosmetic surgery. April 2018 brought similar news from The Daily Mail – Farrah was live-streaming surgery for a “designer vagina.” The April 11 video now comes littered with negative comments.

“This is worse than amateur, it’s straight [sic] embarrassing.”

Just one more fan not digging Farrah’s workout advice. Comments largely appear to come from women.

Admittedly, this reality star has changed over the years. 16 and Pregnant showed Farrah void of cosmetic enhancements. With a 2019 look that’s inching its way towards being a Kim Kardashian dopplegänger, there’s no denying that Farrah’s appearance has evolved.

At the age of 27, Farrah is a mother of one. Her daughter Sophia has her own Instagram account with over half a million followers. While Farrah herself appears to have quit the Teen Mom OG franchise, per Cosmopolitan, she seems to be carving herself a career in the adult entertainment industry. Viewers mostly seem saddened overall. Likewise proving unpopular are the somewhat controversial parenting philosophies that Farrah seems to employ. Her daughter wears makeup and has her eyebrows waxed. Instagram pictures show Sophia holding thank u, next diaries likely purchased from Ariana Grande’s merch line.

When it comes to workout videos, celebrities mostly receive praise. Jennifer Lopez, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Wonder Woman‘s Gal Gadot have all shared sweat-dripping gym moments to social media. Something about Farrah’s attempt just isn’t working, though.

The April 11 video brought in further comments calling Farrah “pitiful” and “awkward.” Farrah does not appear to have responded to them.

Abraham may be a teen mom icon, but her April 11 fitness post didn’t resonate well with her followers.