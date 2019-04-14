‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans Believe Jon Snow Could Kill Daenerys In Season 8

Game of Thrones Season 8 is a complete mystery to fans. Viewers have no idea if their favorite characters will live or die, or who will end up ruling Westeros by sitting on the Iron Throne. However, there are a ton of theories.

According to The Guardian, one fan theory reveals that Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen will work side by side to take down the Night King and his white walker army. However, there plans could go very wrong when the time comes to kill the Night King.

The fan theory claims that while Jon will likely be the one to kill the Night King, he may accidentally kill Dany in the process.

It is possible that Jon may stab the Night King through the chest with his sword made from dragon glass, the only known substance that can take down a white walker, and that he’ll end up stabbing Daenerys through the heart as well, likely because she’ll be standing in close proximity to the undead king.

This would leave Jon Snow as the only true heir to the Iron Throne, although he won’t have Dany beside him to rule as his queen.

The theory does go on to guess that if that were to happen, Jon could possibly marry Lyanna Mormont in the future when she’s much older, and she could rule alongside him.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there are a ton of fan theories floating around about how Game of Thrones will end, but the secrets and spoilers have been kept under wraps. No major leaks have been released to fans, and it seems fans are counting down the hours until they can begin the eighth and final season.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, one of the most shocking fan theories is that the Night King will invade Winterfell and resurrect all of the dead Stark family members, who currently rest in the tombs under the city.

If that were to happen, fans would see the white walker versions of some fan favorite characters, including, Catelynn Stark, Ned Stark, and their kids, Robb and Rickon, and possibly even Jon Snow’s biological mother, Lyanna Stark.

An army of undead Stark family members terrorizing Winterfell sounds like a nightmare, although with only seven episodes in Season 8, it may not become a reality.

Fans can watch the Game of Thrones Season 8 premiere on HBO tonight. The show airs at 9 p.m. and will also be streaming on HBO GO.