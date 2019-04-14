Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Flaunts Perfectly Sculpted Derriere In Skintight Yoga Pants

Blonde bombshell Anna Nystrom is one of the more prominent Instagram models and influencers to see a precipitous rise to fame in recent years. The curvaceous stunner is famous for her feminine figure — particularly her prominent backside and ample assets — as well as for her winning smile and charming personality. The Swedish model has managed to cultivate a rather impressive following of nearly 8 million individual users on the popular social media platform, with that number growing by the day.

Now, in her most recent share, Anna is putting her picture-perfect derriere on full display. Clad in a pair of skintight yoga pants in a basic black — a shade which matches her long-sleeved top — the model manages to leave very little to the imagination. Shooting a coy, coquettish smile over her left shoulder, staring down the camera lens in the process, Anna makes it clear that she knows exactly how to titillate her broad audience.

Anna Nystrom’s shocked locks are styled in a middle part, with her long, untamed tresses tumbling about her neck and shoulders in messy waves. Her makeup game is on point, with foundation and concealer combining to smooth out an already fair and flawless complexion. Her pretty dark eyes are framed by shaped brows and luxuriously long lashes, as well as by some smoky liner.

Backgrounded by wild forest — one replete with untamed grass, peeling birch bark, and mossy loam — it looks like the platinum blonde beauty is out for a traipse in the woods.

Leaving a simple heart emoji as the sole caption, it looks like Anna Nystrom had no problem with letting her body — and her sensual expression — convey the majority of meaning in the snapshot. Her fans seemed unperturbed by this approach, lavishing over 30,000 likes and nearly 500 comments on the wilderness-inspired snap in little to no time.

“You r [sic] my dream girl,” one fan confessed, adding heart-eyed emojis, kissing emojis, and a single rose emoji at the tail end of their post.

“Nobody looks this beautiful in black except you,” a second social media fan posited, pointing out Anna’s proclivity for wearing monochromatic outfits.

Doesn’t your neck ache after this pose?” a third admirer asked, apparently worried for Anna’s health.

As TheSportster details, Anna Nystrom is also a fitness model and trainer in addition to being an Instagram influencer. Coming in at 5 feet, 1 inch tall, the petite Swede nonetheless seems to command an impressive body of devotees. Her most serious fans and followers always love to see what Anna deems worthy to share with her audience, and simply can’t wait to see what might come next for her.