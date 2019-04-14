‘Game Of Thrones’ Cast Discuss Their Characters’ Deaths

Hypothetically, of course.

The highly anticipated eighth season of HBO’s Game of Thrones will premiere tonight, and the buzz surrounding the remaining characters and the upcoming storylines is at an all-time high.

At the end of Season 7, viewers watched as the characters prepared themselves for an imminent battle with the Night King and his undead army of White Walkers. The previously released promotional photos for the show have hinted at several of the major characters meeting their demise, and there are countless theories about which characters will die and how.

Now, the stars of the show are weighing in, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight. The magazine has posted quotes from past interviews with the stars, wherein they expressed hope that if their characters were to die, they would want a say in how it all went down.

Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, the new Lady of Winterfell, said she’d like her character’s death to be a dramatic event that should last throughout an entire episode.

“The only thing I can think of is poisoning. That’s a long one. Or just like a slow stabbing. Just something that will last a long time so I can milk it,” she explained.

Lena Headey, who plays Cersei Lannister, revealed that she thinks about her character’s death a lot, and thinks a great way to go would be “dying at Arya’s sword.” And speaking of Arya Stark, actress Maisie Williams said she’d like to have the best death of the bunch. She also told reporters about her favorite death of the show so far.

“For me, the number one death is the melting gold on Viserys [Targaryen’s] face, which was early on,” she said. “Something maybe like glass melting on her face. Like, over all of her face and then you’ll still be able to see her frozen, dead expression.”

Emilia Clarke, who plays the role of Daenerys Targaryen, also revealed she thinks about her character’s death a lot. Clarke thinks her character’s death should be fun for viewers.

“I think it’d be really funny if she just, like, got really close to the Iron Throne and then it exploded. I think that would be hilarious,” she explained.

Isaac Hempstead Wright, who plays Bran Stark, told reporters he’d like Bran’s death to be “really gruesome.” He went on to say that it’ll probably hard to top the producers when it comes to creating amazing death scenes, but he hopes to see Bran’s “intestines ripped out and he should be strangled with them.”

Unlike his co-stars, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister, opted for a less dramatic death for his character. He explained that he hopes Jamie dies naturally from old age. Of course, these are all hypothetical scenarios, and it’s unlikely that the stars will have too much say about their characters’ fates.

Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait too long to find out what happens to their favorites. The first episode of the final season of Game of Thrones will air on Sunday, April 14, on HBO.