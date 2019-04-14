Model Ana Cheri Unzips Bra, Flaunts Eye-Popping Cleavage In Instagram Video

With 12.2 million Instagram followers, it’s safe to say that Ana Cheri is established.

The fitness model and influencer has racked up 100,000 followers in just five days – April 9, 2019 is when The Inquisitr last reported this social media sensation teasing her fans with a spaghetti-centric snap.

April 14 brings a fresh update. It comes in video form and there’s plenty to see. Clad in purple leggings and a cropped black sports bra, Ana is appropriately dressed for a girl whose life seems to revolve around fitness. There’s no denying what the video itself revolves around, though. Deterring attention away from a backdrop of flowering shrubbery, Cheri is seen unzipping the aforementioned bra. The camera wastes no time zooming in on this model’s ample assets. Cheri then sticks her tongue out for the final, cheeky finish.

The video had accumulated over 212,000 likes within an hour of being posted. Likewise, a fair few comments.

“Zip it good”

One fan is clearly digging the whole affair.

The post doesn’t just come as a pleaser for this California-born model’s fanbase. Big bucks are to be made from Instagram – it’s called having your own range of clothing and being a great ambassador for it. @cheri_fit is the focus of Ana’s April 14 update, although male followers are unlikely interested in the advertised “awesome support” from Cheri’s sports bras.

While one calls Cheri a “tease,” another describes her as a “dream woman.”

There is, admittedly, an art to nailing provocative social media videos. In 2019, success largely stems from models steering clear of generic settings. Ana’s April 14 video does just that. No glam squad appears to have been used. In fact, Cheri’s loose-flowing curls and makeup-free face seem void of extensive hair and makeup crews. With the sun on her face and a pair of shades to protect her eyes, Cheri appears very much in her natural element.

An attractive body goes a long way, though. With rock-hard abs, feminine curves, and no fear of flaunting them, this model has a knack for keeping all eyes on her. She’s also being eyed up for endorsement potential – the above bikini post comes as promotion for CBD brand, Ignite. It likewise comes with a call to action. Fans aren’t just shown a fit body rocking a string bikini. They’re invited to comment.

As with many Instagram models though, the higher the ratio of skin to clothing, the more popular the post will be. March 4 saw Ana take the ultimate plunge. She’s fully nude, her curves are fully accentuated, and over half a million of her fans hit “like.”

As of April 14 though, all eyes are on Ana and that zip.