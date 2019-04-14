Childish Gambino Yells At Coachella Concert Goers To Put Their Phones Down During His Performance

Childish Gambino yelled at fans for not being present during his Coachella performance.

Coachella is one of the most highly attended concerts in the United States with thousands of concert goers flocking to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California for the two weekend event. One thing the festival is known for is the elaborate dress of the concert goers and the many, many pictures. Celebrities and influencers often take to Instagram to show off their different desert-themed outfits for each night of the event. Throughout the concert grounds, hundreds of pictures are being taken as the night goes on. Daniel Glover, better known as Childish Gambino, performed during the 11:25 p.m. headliner slot. He was not very happy when he saw how many people were taking photos instead of being present and enjoying his performance, according to CBS News.

Glover paused his performance to call out those staring into their phones instead of at him. He told them that if they were there just for a good picture for social media and not to enjoy the music, they should just leave.

“Put your phones down. This is not a concert. This is church. If you came here to hear your favorite song, you should go home and do that. If you came here to just take Instagram pictures and s***, you should go in the back and move right now. I want y’all to feel this.”

Glover’s opening night performance lasted for 90 minutes. While on stage he paid tribute to his father, as well as late rapper Mac Miller and Nipsey Hussle. Hussle was laid to rest last week after being fatally shot while standing in front of a Marathon store in Los Angeles.

The opening night of Coachella 2019 was one for the record books. Musical artists from across the nation and beyond took their turn on stage, according to USA Today.

A notable performance was given by Jaden Smith, the son of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith. The 20-year-old rapper stood on an elevated Tesla above his screaming audience. His younger sister Willow later made a surprise appearance to perform at his side while she was suspended on a harness.

Following the event, Jaden posted a photo from the performance calling it the “best moment of my life.”

Gorgon City, Yellow Days, and Kacey Musgraves were among other popular performers. Among acts still to come include highly anticipated performances by Ariana Grande who is set to perform on Sunday, and NSYNC.