Kylie Jenner Leaves Little To The Imagination In Clingy, Barely-There Mini Dress

While Kylie Jenner may be busy as of late — embroiled in the still-developing cheating scandal which erupted between Tristan Thompson and her BFF, Jordyn Woods — it looks like she’s taken at least a little time out for herself. Recently posting a somewhat provocative picture to Instagram, one which sees her clad in a sequined mini dress which left very little to the imagination, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians starlet and Kyle Cosmetics mogul left hearts aflutter amongst her sizable social media following.

In this particular image, Kylie is captured in front of a somewhat plain off-white background, making herself the absolute center of attention. Wearing a semi-sheer sequined mini dress in a pale yellow, the cosmetics queen showed her fans exactly why she is one of the most powerful women on Earth. Her ample assets were emphasized by the clingy fabric, every bit of her curvaceous body being showcased by the thin, semi-sheer material. The immodest hemline of the dress meant that Kylie’s toned thighs were highlighted, as were her enviable hips.

Kylie Jenner sported a full face of makeup, including a hint of blush and a pretty plum lip. Her eyes were slit in a suggestive expression, framed by long, luxurious lashes and perfectly shaped brows. Her signature raven tresses were styled in an elegant middle part, her dark locks tumbling freely about her neck and shoulders to rest near her waist.

The brunette bombshell accessorized with a cute yellow clutch and a pair of long, glamorous gloves, which were also bedecked with sequins.

Leaving very little in the caption in order to give a hint as to her fashion inspiration, Kylie Jenner instead preferred to let her looks — and her physique — do the majority of the talking for her. Her most amorous admirers didn’t seem to mind too much, lavishing over 2 million likes and 17,000-plus comments on the share in very short order.

“OMFG this is so cute!! Living for this look!” one social media fan gushed, punctuating their comment with a pair of faded heart emojis.

“What’s in your tiny bag?” a second user asked, looking for answers. Kylie did not reply, however.

Kylie Jenner has made headlines most recently, according to Elle, for showing up to Coachella with Travis Scott as a definitive “power couple.” With Jenner dressed up in a psychedelic-inspired denim outfit and Scott wearing an awesome Aerosmith t-shirt, it looks like both lovebirds were totally channeling the 1990s.

Those lucky enough to catch Jenner and Scott at Coachella will certainly enjoy sharing their own snaps to Instagram. Until then, her fans and followers will have to be satisfied with what she — and the media — offer up.