Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Are In No Rush To Get Married

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are being practical when it comes to planning their future together.

According to Hollywood Life, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are coming up on their two-year dating anniversary. However, that doesn’t mean that they’re ready to walk down the aisle just yet.

Despite the fact that Disick and Richie are often at the center of engagement rumors, the pair are not rushing into getting married or having a family together, especially since Sofia is so much younger than Scott — 15 years to be exact.

Sources tell the outlet that the couple is in a great place, but both agree that there should be no hurry to get married or have children of their own.

Scott, who already has three kids — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — with his former girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, reportedly wants Sofia to enjoy life before becoming a wife and a mother.

“Scott and Sofia are enjoying being in love and creating a strong, healthy, and awesome relationship. There’s no rush to reach the milestones of marriage and having kids,” an insider told the outlet.

“Scott has reminded himself on many occasions that Sofia was born in 1998 and is not even 21 yet. He wants her to live life without the stress of having children yet or worrying about getting married! And they’re on the same page,” the source added.

“It’s not as big of a deal as it seems. They’re going to take their time to get there and they are both very happy to be in that state of mind.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s relationship is going very well, and they even have the blessing of someone very special — Disick’s former partner, Kourtney Kardashian.

Over the past year, Kourtney and Sofia have been spending a lot of time together. The two women have been seen having dinners together with Scott, and the trio even took the kids on vacation to Mexico the week before Christmas, and followed that up with a trip to Aspen to ring in the New Year together.

Last week, Kourtney and Sofia were spotted having a spa day together without Scott, as it looks like Richie has won over Kardashian.

Sources reveal that Sofia feels like a real part of Scott’s family now that she and Kourtney have grown closer.

Fans can see more of Scott Disick and Sofia Richie by following them on social media.