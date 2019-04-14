Instagram Couple Gets Fierce Backlash Over Dangling Kissing Photo That Was Deemed ‘Dangerous’

What was supposed to be a dazzling snapshot has caused some ruckus.

Everyone seems to want a perfect photo op to stand out on social media, but one Instagram couple are getting more than they bargained for. Kody Workman, 32, and Kelly Castille, 33, love to travel travel the world and share about it. They post their photos and inspiration frequently. As much as they try to inspire positivity, people have been throwing plenty of negative words at them for one particular snapshot that many considered “stupid” and a dangerous thing to do.

Earlier this month, the couple shared a dramatic picture that was taken at a resort in Ubud in Bali, Indonesia as they were enjoying the infinity pool that was located overlooking the jungle. Workman is standing in the pool as he is seen hanging onto Castille, who was dangling over the edge. They were kissing as he was holding onto her by the arms only. They received plenty of backlash as the picture made the rounds over the internet. They have since responded to Fox News explaining that Castille was not in any danger during the photo taking.

The Instagram couple indicated that there is another pool right below the three-story one where the shot was taken. Workman said that he had a good grip on her but if she should have slipped, she would have fallen into the pool below them. The American couple were called “morons” for posting this on Instagram. Despite being chided for pulling such a “dangerous” stunt, Workman and Castille are not letting the negativity bring them down.

They told Fox that they had no idea that this Instagram photo would be such a big deal that they would have to defend themselves. They went on to explain what they call “the reality behind the photo,” not what people’s perceptions are when they see it.

Their Instagram account called Positravelty was started almost a year ago and has since racked up over 90,000 followers. They have made it their lifestyle to travel to many different countries together to experience the world and to show off their adventures. According to the traveling couple, this isn’t just about how popular their snapshots are.

“Whether a photo does well or not, whether it is perceived one way or another, is irrelevant to us. We post what we love and what we believe showcases our happiness, our adventures, [and] our creativity.”

Their photos are quite stunning as they are photographed in the most exotic places on earth. However, they dish that it’s not as easy as it looks. They explained that they work many hours to come up with the stunning pictures and to maintain their social media presence.

Workman and Castille also want people to know that they are not “rich,” but that they have worked hard to save their money to be able to go on their travel adventures. The Instagram couple indicates that all it takes is hard work, passion, and motivation to do what they love.