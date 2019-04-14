Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Lay Low At Coachella Two Years After Meeting At The Music Festival

They met at Coachella back in 2017, so it’s only natural that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott return to the place where their romance first started.

The powerhouse duo was spotted enjoying some couples time at the annual music festival in Indio, California, on Saturday, easily blending in the crowd as they queued up for some drinks. Kylie, 21, and her rapper beau, 27, were seen trying to keep a low-profile as they joined other festival-goers to order cocktails at the popular event. According to the Daily Mail, they looked super relaxed in their stylish outfits as they chatted to one another while waiting for their drinks.

The makeup mogul, who was recently named Forbes‘ youngest ever self-made billionaire, showed off her toned stomach and curvy figure in a white crop top and a pair of wide-leg jeans with a funky design and a matching jacket, as well as some comfy-looking white trainers. She completed her festival look with a Gucci bucket hat, while her beau sported a much darker ensemble.

Travis opted for a black t-shirt with an Aerosmith printed design as well as a pair of black cargo-style shorts that fell just below his knees. He completed the look with some colorful Nike sneakers and protected his eyes from the sun with a pair of black shades. The two happily walked through the festival hand-in-hand, with Kylie enjoying a beverage on-the-go.

While they laid low during the star-studded event, they certainly made sure to arrive there in style. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a photo of the two of them kissing while boarding a private jet on Instagram, clearly brushing off the recent rumors that claimed they were going through a rough time after Travis allegedly cheated on her.

Coachella also holds a special place in their hearts, as that’s where they first became acquainted two years ago, as she told GQ last year.

“Coachella was one of the stops on his tour,” she explained, revealing that they were so immediately attracted to each other that she decided to travel with him for the remaining of his tour. Kylie dished that Travis told her, “I’m going back on tour – what do we want to do about this?” and that they “obviously liked each other.” The rest, it seems, is history. Just a few months after they met, she found out that she was pregnant, with the couple welcoming their baby girl, Stormi Webster, last year.