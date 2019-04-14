Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods Were At Coachella This Weekend

Kylie Jenner and her former best friend, Jordyn Woods, both made appearances at Coachella over the weekend, marking the first time that fans have seen them in the same place since their falling out.

According to The Blast, Kylie Jenner hit up Coachella with her baby daddy, Travis Scott, on Saturday. The couple looked chic and comfortable together as they walked hand-in-hand through the music festival.

Kylie wore a tan hat, blue and white pants, and a matching jacket over top of a sexy white crop top, that flaunted her toned abs and flat tummy. Meanwhile, Travis donned a black t-shirt and thick chains around his neck.

Jordyn was photographed at Coachella on Friday night. The model was there to support her close friend, Jaden Smith, as he took the stage to perform on the festival’s opening night.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jordyn was so pumped to watch Jaden perform that she even jumped on stage with him and danced around as he song. Jaden’s younger sister, Willow Smith, also joined him on stage to sing.

Later that night, Woods was spotted having drinks with a mystery man, who had a huge smile on his face, and put his arm around her.

As many fans already know, Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods had a falling out after it was revealed that Jordyn had hooked up with Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, at a party.

Jenner then asked Woods to move out of her guest house, where she had been living for over a year, and the pair haven’t been seen together since.

The scandal has blown over, but Jenner is allegedly still not speaking to Woods, who reportedly can’t believe the reality star is harboring such as grudge against her.

“Jordyn is shocked that Kylie still isn’t talking to her. Getting shut out like this has been devastating to Jordyn. She’s in agony over this. It has been very much like a death in the family for Jordyn, like losing a sister. Jordyn cried for days after moving out of Kylie’s, and she’s still very emotional about it. She truly thought that with some time, Kylie would forgive her. Jordyn believed in that her friendship with Kylie could withstand anything and now she is disappointed and heartbroken that things may really be over between them forever,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods by following them on Instagram.