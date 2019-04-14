Lena Waithe Joins ‘Westworld’ Cast For Season 3

Lena Waithe is headed to the Wild West. According to a report from Entertainment Weekly, the star has landed a role in the HBO hit science-fiction drama series, Westworld.

The show was created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy and takes place in a technologically advanced amusement park filled with android hosts, who are almost indistinguishable from real humans. The hosts are programmed to follow a number of predefined narratives but also have the ability to learn and adapt based on interactions with those around them. The park opens its gates to human guests looking to dive into the depths of their wildest fantasies without consequences. The show’s cast includes Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores Abernathy, Thandie Newton as Maeve Millay, Jeffrey Wright as Bernard Lowe, and Luke Hemsworth as Ashley Stubbs.

Waithe will appear in the third season of the show, but details of her role have not yet been revealed. Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul will also join Waithe and the others in Season 3, but there are currently no details about his role either.

The writer and actor took to Instagram to share the news of her new role. Waithe posted a black and white screenshot of an article with a vague caption. She didn’t say anything about the role, but did tell fans and followers that it would be “lit.”

Waithe’s followers took the opportunity to send well-wishes and congratulatory notes in the comment section of the photo.

“Yooo you’re super dope. Congrats,” one person said. “Lena you’re an extraordinary talent! Much love and respect for you. You keep it real,” another exclaimed.

Filming for Season 3 of Westworld began on March 25 and is expected to wrap on October 4, according to a report from Screen Rant. There is no premiere date, but the show is expected to return in 2020. Additionally, the third season has also been shortened and will feature eight episodes instead of the usual 10, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

As for Waithe, she’s currently serving as showrunner on the BET series adaptation of Boomerang, and the second season of her Showtime series The Chi has returned to television. She has also starred in the Netflix series Master of None and went on to win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series (alongside show co-creator Aziz Ansari) for the episode “Thanksgiving,” which was based on her own experience of revealing her sexual orientation to her family, as well as embracing it for herself.