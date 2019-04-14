Watch Oklahoma City Thunder Vs. Portland Trail Blazers Live Stream: NBA Playoffs Opener, Start Time, Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers look to avoid suffering a second-straight first-round playoff upset when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder in the series opener on Sunday.

After taking the third seed in the NBA Western Conference for the second straight year, the Portland Trail Blazers will hope to avoid the same humiliation they experienced last season when they were upset — and swept — in the first round by the sixth-seeded New Orleans Pelicans, per Basketball Reference. This time around, however, the Blazers face a team that swept them in all four meetings during the regular season, the Oklahoma City Thunder, when they open their first-round playoff series in Sunday’s game that will live stream from Oregon.

The matchup gets underway at 12:30 p.m. PT at the 19,400-seat Moda Center at the Rose Garden in Portland, Oregon, on Sunday, April 14.

That start time is 3:30 p.m. ET and 2:30 Central.

In their 49 NBA seasons, Portland has won only a single championship, and that came back in the 1977-1978 season, when they were led by center Bill Walton, per Basketball Reference.

Oklahoma City played in Seattle as the SuperSonics from 1967 to 2008, but won only one title in that time, in 1979. Since moving to Oklahoma City, the franchise has made just one Finals appearance, losing to LeBron James and the Miami Heat in 2012.

Portland has now lost 10 consecutive playoff games, per NBA.com, but they feature one the league’s most potent offensive forces in Damian Lillard, who is one of just three NBA players to average at least 25 points per game in each of the last four seasons.

But the Blazers will be missing center Jusuf Nurkic, who went down with a leg injury last month and remains unavailable throughout the playoffs, according to Hoops Habit.

