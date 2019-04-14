Democrat Suggests “Boss Of Everybody” Stephen Miller Is Pulling Trump’s Strings On Immigration

Representative Jerrold Nadler, Democrat from New York and House Judiciary Committee Chairman, said on Sunday that he wants White House Advisor Stephen Miller to testify before Congress over the Trump Administration’s recent immigration proposals, The Hill reports. Nadler’s comments suggested that Miller, who has a reputation as a hardliner when it comes to immigration, is pulling the strings behind the scenes and driving conversations of policy around issues of immigration.

President Donald Trump has in the past expressed annoyance with accusations that anyone other than himself was making decisions at the White House or otherwise shaping policy in his name. A notable example from early in his presidency followed an accumulation of media coverage indicating that Steve Bannon, another advisor with strong opinions on immigration who has since been dismissed from the administration, was in fact the brains behind Trump. As for Miller, Trump has been quick to correct the record.

“Frankly, there’s only one person that’s running it,” he told reporters last week of his immigration policies. “You know who that is? It’s me.”

Nadler doubled down on the sentiment of Miller being behind some of the strategy Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” when the chairman brought up Miller in the context of immigration discussions.

“Probably Stephen Miller, who seems to be the boss of everybody on immigration, ought to come before Congress and explain some of these policies,” he said during his appearance. Nadler has been making the rounds on cable television and elsewhere as of late, becoming an increasingly vocal critic of the president’s policies, especially when it comes to immigration.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler says President Trump’s reported pardon comment to former Customs and Border Protection head shows “contempt” for the law https://t.co/2O8NCCgxhj pic.twitter.com/jEDutLMvgr — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 14, 2019

Under discussion when Nadler made his comment was a policy proposal confirmed Friday by the Trump Administration. Under the proposed approach, immigrants detained at the border would be relocated to so-called “sanctuary cities” around the country where they would presumably await their prescribed day in court. The move is largely understood to be a retaliatory gesture against Democrats, who tend to support such cities, where as a matter of policy law enforcement avoids looking into documentation or immigration status in connection with investigations. The approach is intended to encourage even undocumented immigrants to work with law enforcement and participate in the community without fear of harassment or deportation.

Nadler has since characterized the plan as “both morally repugnant and probably illegal.”

Trump stands by the assertion that the policy is his alone, though he as praised Miller for his work on issues of immigration.