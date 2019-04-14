WWE’s Lana Goes Braless, Pours Out Of Skintight Leopard Print Bikini At Coachella

Unable to contain her excitement at attending famous music festival Coachella in California, WWE talent Lana is letting it all hang out on social media. Taking to popular photo and video sharing platform Instagram just moments ago, as of this writing, the wrestler and entertainer showed off a bit of her wild side — and more — in a skintight leopard print bikini.

Despite being defeated on the grandest stage of them all recently — having suffered a loss at WrestleMania 35, and seeing her husband, Rusev, suffer the same fate — it appears that Lana’s spirits have not been dampened in the least. In this most recent share, she can be seen striking a party girl pose in a very revealing one-piece bikini. Her deep cleavage is on full display in the barely-there swimsuit, the low neckline and curve-hugging fabric combining to emphasize her ample assets. The high cut-outs belonging to the clingy bikini also serve to showcase her feminine figure, particularly her toned thighs and long, slender legs.

Sporting some shocking peach colored hair in the photo, it looks like Lana is hoping to match the spraypainted vinyl comprising the festival logo next to her. Further reinforcing this punk rock look is her expression, as the WWE stunner is cheekily sticking her tongue out in the candid capture. Lana accessorized her wild look with some light makeup, a necklace and pendant set, and a chunky brass bracelet.

In the caption attached to the sultry snapshot, Lana offered up some props to the festival — also apparently having her eyes on a bottle of Fireball, a cinnamon whiskey. Her fans certainly seemed to appreciate the down and dirty share, offering up nearly 30,000 likes and 200-plus comments in a matter of moments in response.

“Wow so smoking that looks like Carmella gear for a second,” one social media fan gushed, capping off their comment with a quartet of heart-eyed emojis.

“Yeaaaaa Fireball shots growing to love it… thanks lana… cus you are the best and yes… you are number 1 oxoxoxo,” a fellow Fireball enthusiast wrote, perhaps deep in their cups.

While most comments were complimentary in nature, at least one Instagram user was a bit more critical of Lana’s look, saying so directly.

“We gotta work on these wigs sis,” one critic quipped, drawing a half-dozen likes in short order.

Lana is known for her strong personality and natural beauty as well as for her in-ring talent. No shortage of ambition holding her back, the tag team of Lana and Rusev appears to have even greater heights to attain in the year to come — if the WWE universe has anything to say about it, at least.