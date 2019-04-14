Tim Burton Finally Speaks On The Status Of ‘Beetlejuice 2’ And If It Will Ever Happen

Will the ghost with the most ever return?

Tim Burton has been busy promoting his latest release, the live-action version of Disney’s Dumbo that hit theaters in late March. Burton has had an incredible career with so many iconic films, but there are always going to be fans stuck on certain releases. For years, there have been rumors and whispers of a sequel to the ’80s classic Beetlejuice. Now, Burton has commented on if it will ever happen.

Beetlejuice was released in theaters back in 1988, with Michael Keaton in the lead role, but fans always thought a sequel would happen eventually. Keaton and other stars from the film have commented on its possibility, but USA Today finally heard from Burton himself on the idea of a second movie being made.

In less than two weeks, a musical version of Beetlejuice will debut on Broadway and Dumbo saw Burton working again with Keaton for the big screen. During an interview with Burton about his Disney release, he was asked what was going on with a sequel to his horror-comedy classic.

“Nothing, nothing,” Burton said.

When pushed a little further and asked if Beetlejuice was ever going to happen, Burton answered quickly before ignoring more questions about that movie.

“I don’t know. I doubt it,” he responded.

Of course, that isn’t definitive by any stretch of the imagination, but it certainly isn’t anything to be excited about either.

Warner Bros.

Back in the summer of 2016, The Inquisitr reported that Winona Ryder spoke of a Beetlejuice sequel while doing a press tour for Stranger Things. She didn’t seem to know much about anything solid and simply kept the idea open without ever confirming full-on news.

Later that summer, Keaton was asked about all of the rumors flying around regarding Beetlejuice 2, and he didn’t help fans out either. As reported by The Inquisitr, Keaton said he had heard nothing about the possible movie and that other people seemed to know more than he did.

At that point, things turned quiet again until October of 2017 when Deadline reported that Mike Vukadinovich was going to rewrite a script for Beetlejuice 2. No deals were in place for anyone to direct or for stars to be in the film, but the script was going to be written.

That was the last that anyone had heard of anything.

Burton has worked with Keaton again. Both are moving forward and along in their careers, as are Geena Davis, Alec Baldwin, and Ryder, but would they ever do a sequel to Beetlejuice? Anything is possible and it may still happen one day, but for now, it appears as if the ghost with the most is staying buried.