Farrah Abraham Flaunts Booty In See-Through Thong Bathing Suit

Farrah Abraham is showing off her famous figure yet again in a brand new, racy photo shoot.

According to The Daily Mail, Farrah Abraham is seen in new pictures as she rocks a skimpy, see-through navy blue one-piece bathing suit.

In the photos, the former Teen Mom OG star puts her curvy backside on full display in the thong as she gets down on all fours while posing in a white hammock.

Farrah has her long, blonde hair pulled back into a messy bun at the base of her head, and sports a full face of makeup for the photos, which includes dark eyebrows, long, dramatic lashes, and a pink color on her lips.

Abraham also sports a deep tan, some pink blush on her cheeks, and highlighter on her forehead as she wears the barely-there bathing suit, which leaves little to the imagination.

The suit is mostly see-through, but does boast some lace elements down the front, where it’s cut down to the reality star’s navel.

Abraham wears a metal chain bra over the suit as she poses in the hammock and later in a hot tub, where she is pictured stepping one foot into the warm water and looking away from the camera.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham is rumored to be rejoining her former cast members on Teen Mom OG following the announcement that Bristol Palin has quit the show after only one season.

However, Abraham took to social media to clear up the rumors, revealing that she’s not headed back to MTV, and that she doesn’t want to work with people who have no ethics.

“I guess someone has left Teen Mom OG, the show that I started, 16 and Pregnant way back when. I know you guys all want me to have my own show, but I’m really creating and waiting for the right time for that. And maybe it’s not yet,” Farrah stated on Instagram.

“I am definitely not ever, probably, coming back to Teen Mom. I have so moved on, and I think it was such a great way to move on. Between all the lies and conspiracies and every other thing that happened when I left Teen Mom — I definitely wasn’t fired, I’ve never been fired,” Abraham added.

Fans can see more of Farrah Abraham’s personal life, as well as her sexy photo shoots by following her on her social media accounts.