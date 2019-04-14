Bikini Model Devin Brugman Flaunts Deep Cleavage & Sexy, Sculpted Physique In Little White Dress

While Devin Brugman may be best known for being a prominent bikini model and Instagram influencer, the woman who was once dubbed the “lovely lady of the day” by Sports Illustrated recently switched things up a little on the social media platform. Hitting Instagram to share her experiences with the Revolve festival with her fans, the brunette bombshell struck out while wearing a little white dress which clung to every curve, leaving very little to the imagination in the process.

In her most recent share, the bikini model can be seen leaning against a railing bedecked with marketing materials for the music festival. Her lacy white getup boasts a short hemline which serves to showcase her toned, tanned thighs. A fitted bust works to subtly press her cleavage into a position of prominence, giving fans quite the eyeful, and the embellished straps draw the eye towards her slender arms.

Piercing the camera lens with a smoldering gaze, Devin offsets this seriousness with the hint of a smile, her lips slightly parted. Her iconic chestnut tresses are styled in a dramatic side part, dark locks cresting in great waves to tumble loosely about her neck and shoulders. She accessorized with a black handbag, a silver watch, a simple bangle, and an ornate chain belt.

In the caption attached to the photo, Devin gave some props to the festival itself as well as to the fashion label responsible for the little white dress, the Majorelle Collection. Not seeming to mind that the model was letting her natural beauty do most of the heavy lifting, Devin’s fans and followers quickly lavished thousands of likes on the candid snapshot, joined by several complimentary comments.

“That’s pretty summer festival perfect. Thank you for keeping my timeline gorgeous,” one social media user wrote, praising Devin’s sense of style.

“Complete girl crush,” a second admirer quipped, capping off their comment with a number of different heart emojis.

“Beautiful!!! I wish I could meet u [sic] someday,” a third commenter gushed, preceding their writings with a heart-eyed emoji.

Devin Brugman made headlines most recently, per The Daily Mail, for hitting the Bahamas in the company of her good friend Tash Oakley. The two were spotted getting close — and nearly nude — during a swimming excursion while taking in the idyllic surroundings. The two friends share a love for modeling as well as for one another, and it is obvious to see that they have a deep and lasting bond.

Devin’s fans and followers love to see snapshots which offer up honest slices of her everyday life, and simply cannot wait to see what she might share with them next.