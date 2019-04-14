Jordyn Woods Goes Braless In Sexy Crop Top At Coachella During Awkward Encounter With Hailey Baldwin

They share the same group of friends, so Jordyn Woods and Hailey Baldwin kept it civil during an awkward encounter at Coachella.

The 21-year-old model used to be Kylie Jenner’s best friend before it emerged she was spotted getting too cozy with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians‘ older sister Khloe’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, while Hailey is one of Kendall Jenner’s closest pals, but the two young beauties managed to keep things cool during an encounter at the music festival this weekend. Both Jordyn and Hailey mingled with their common friends at the Levi’s Brunch event in Palm Springs, California, including Jaden Smith, who Justin Bieber’s wife greeted with a warm embraced.

And while Hailey didn’t seem bothered by the run-in, Jordyn remained stony-faced as they all chatted to each other, per The Daily Mail. Kylie’s former BFF rocked a paisley-print crop top with a halter neck paired with some denim shorts, and she completed the cool festival look with bold visor-style shades. She wore some comfortable-looking black boots and a pair of dangling earrings, while letting her recently-braided locks cascade loosely down her back.

Hailey, on the other hand, sported a sexy black lace crop top, a pair of straight-leg jeans, and some red high-top Vans sneakers. She topped off her ensemble with a black belt, a matching denim jacket, large gold hoop earrings, and a statement chain “Bieber” necklace. The 22-year-old rocked a pair of black sunglasses, and styled her blonde locks into a high ponytail with the help of a white polka-dot scrunchie.

The newly-married Mrs. Bieber had been spotted earlier in the day with her close friend Kendall as they both had fun at the fashion designer Virgil Abloh’s DJ set, and Jordyn was seen running to the stage during Jaden Smith’s concert the day before alongside his sister, Willow, and singer Harry Hudson, who’s also a close friend of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. But while they all share the same friends, this is the first year Jordyn won’t be seen hanging out with any of the KarJenners.

Back in February, it was revealed she and Khloe’s baby daddy shared a kiss at a private party, which triggered a series of events that ended with Jordyn being cut off from Hollywood’s most famous family’s inner circle and seeing her childhood friendship with Kylie coming to an end. However, it may be that they eventually run into each other at the annual festival, as the makeup mogul was also spotted there with her rapper beau, Travis Scott, as per The Daily Mail.