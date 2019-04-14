Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Are Allegedly Barely Speaking

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship didn’t end on good terms, and the couple’s current status isn’t much better.

According to Hollywood Life, Khloe and Tristan, who share one daughter together, True, are barely talking to each other following their breakup.

As many fans will remember, Khloe and Tristan called it quits back in February after it was revealed that the NBA player had cheated on her with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

The scandal marked the second time in the span of one year that Tristan had been busted cheating on Khloe, and it was enough for Kardashian to end their relationship.

Sources tell the outlet that since their breakup, Khloe and Tristan are “barely” talking, and that the reality star is getting very “frustrated” with her baby daddy for his lack of communication when it comes to their daughter.

“Khloe wants Tristan to be more involved in True’s life and she’s interested to see how much he will make an effort to see their little girl now that the NBA season is behind him. Khloe tries to include Tristan as much as possible, but it’s uncomfortable for Khloe given the fact that the communication is extremely minimal,” an insider revealed.

This week, little True celebrated her first birthday, and Kardashian allegedly had everything planned out for the big day, despite Tristan’s alleged lack of interest.

“Khloe took all of the reigns on True’s birthday this year. Birthdays are a big deal for Khloe and she was planning on celebrating with or without Tristan. Khloe went all out for True from the second she woke up,” the source added.

The insider also claims that Khloe wants Tristan to be more involved in their daughter’s life and that she will always encourage a close, loving relationship between the two.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there is no hope for Khloe and Tristan’s relationship. Kardashian is reportedly done with Thompson for good this time and is looking ahead to the future.

Khloe is said to be enjoying her single life, and is focused on raising her little girl, spending time with her friends and family, and growing her business.

Fans can see more of Khloe and Tristan’s dramatic split during Season 16 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which airs Sunday nights on the E! network.