Lauren Cohan Reunites With ‘The Walking Dead’ Co-Stars

It looks like Lauren Cohan wasn’t joking when she said she was still a part of The Walking Dead family. The actress recently reunited with her co-stars, Khary Payton and Cooper Andrews, along with franchise newcomer Ryan Hurst, according to a report from Comic Book.

The actors were photographed together in Tokyo, Japan, during HollyCon, and the photo was posted to the show’s official Twitter account. The four actors decided on a jovial pose with Cohan and Andrews both showing off their best pouts, while Hurst took a rockstar approach and Payton kept things more relaxed.

After The Walking Dead’s time jump, fans were disappointed to learn that Cohan’s Maggie Greene would no longer be regularly appearing on the series. There was also quite a bit of speculation as to why Cohan left the show and many believed it had something to do with her paycheck. According to a report from ScreenRant, Cohan requested equal to her co-stars Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus. Payton, who plays King Ezekiel, also reportedly urged the network to pay the actress but things didn’t quite work out.

Cohan later opened up about her reason for stepping away from the show, saying it was time to “multitask,” according to a separate report from Comic Book.

“I was just like, I’ve done this show for a long time. It was a long time to play a character, and sometimes you just get quiet and listen to your inner guidance,” she explained.

After stepping away, the actress stepped into the role of a CIA agent on ABC’s Whiskey Cavalier. However, she did stay in contact with The Walking Dead showrunner, Angela Kang, who has also shared her thoughts on Maggie’s return.

“We’ll figure out the story. She’s great. We have a great relationship, and she still loves the show. Sometimes our actors need to spread their wings a little bit. We get that,” Kang said.

And based on the recent reunion photo, it seems Maggie’s return to Season 10 may become a reality.

Squad up pic.twitter.com/ylqqctrVW3 — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) April 13, 2019

After the photo was posted, many fans took it as a sign of confirmation and wasted no time in expressing their excitement and voicing predictions for the upcoming season.

“YESSSSSS!!!! One of the legends return ????❤️ always been one of my favorites! Her acting is so believable and flawless,” one fan tweeted. “Maggie will be at the new Village with a whole new group of survivors,” another predicted.

Maggie’s return could come at the perfect time for Cohan as it seems her current show, Whiskey Cavalier, is reportedly in danger of cancelation, as previously mentioned by The Inquisitr.

The Walking Dead Season 10 is due out later this year on AMC, while Whiskey Cavalier airs on Wednesdays on ABC.