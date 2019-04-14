Demi Rose Goes Braless In Extremely Revealing Plunging Dress For Sexy New Snap

Demi Rose is no stranger to dropping racy photos on her social media platforms, and she did it again on Sunday with a sexy new photo.

The model turned up the heat on her Instagram page by posting a raunchy new snap, much to the delight of her nearly 9 million followers. She shared a photo of herself rocking an extremely revealing coral dress for a date night with her pal in London, and she clearly didn’t hold anything back. Demi went braless for the occasion, with the fashionable outfit’s plunging neckline putting her world-famous ample cleavage on full display.

The Birmingham, U.K., native stroke a sensual pose as she crossed her legs, with her mini-dress revealing her long, toned pins. She brought her right hand to her head and looked away from the camera, while her left hand rested on her knee. She completed her glamorous look with a delicate necklace and long, red nails, but kept her makeup pretty simple by opting for lush lashes and dark eyeliner, as well as a light pink lipstick shade on her pouty lips. Her dark eyebrows were perfectly shaped. Demi’s contouring and highlighting game were on point, while her long brunette locks cascaded down her shoulders and back in loose waves.

Demi sat on a chair and on the table next to her stood a pretty-looking cocktail. She also took to her Instagram stories to document all the delicious meals she and her friend shared on their date night, which included some black cod, plenty of appetizing veggie dishes, and dairy-free ice cream for dessert. She had previously posted a similar photo from the night, which racked up over 280,000 likes.

And while her jaw-dropping photos and subsequent Instagram fame may come with many perks, it also comes with some weird requests from her fans. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the 24-year-old recently revealed that she not only gets plenty of attention from her male followers but also from couples who bombard her with indecent proposals. On Tuesday, Demi revealed in a Twitter post that she is often contacted by couples who invite her to join in on threesomes.

“Those couples that come up and ask you if you’d like a threesome with them like you haven’t got any better options,” she wrote somewhat sarcastically.

However, the British beauty made it clear that she doesn’t appreciate this type of advances and noted that she always turns down said proposals. As her fans will know, she has been dating DJ Chris Martinez since 2017, and the couple appears to be very much in love.