Elizabeth Hurley Puts Insane Cleavage On Display In Sexy Black One-Piece At 53

At age 53, Elizabeth Hurley is one of the sexiest, most seductive presences on Instagram. The gorgeous actress has a penchant for showing off her age-defying figure in sun-kissed bikini snaps, and she often takes to the popular social media platform to model her favorite designs from her eponymous beachwear line.

On Saturday, the English beauty treated her fans to a steamy pic of herself donning a curve-hugging black swimsuit, one boasting a dramatically plunging neckline. As The Inquisitr reported at the time, the photo was posted to her brand’s Instagram page and showcased a head-turning design from the Elizabeth Hurley Beach collection.

Earlier today, the star of Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery and Bedazzled modeled the seductive one-piece in another sultry snapshot, giving her 1.2 million Instagram followers a fresh look at the plunging black swimsuit, one aptly called the “Moonlight One-Piece.”

If her previous photo cast the spotlight on her long, lean legs as Elizabeth posed by the pool in a dark-wood lounge chair, her latest Instagram update put her generous décolletage front and center. The Royals star completely wowed her fans with the new photo, showing off some insane cleavage in the extremely low-cut beach attire. The racy snap gave a more than ample view of her busty assets, sending pulses racing and hearts aflutter.

“It’s time to leave our wives,” one overly excited fan commented upon seeing the saucy pic.

Just like the previous snap, the latest photo was taken at the Ananda spa and wellness retreat, a luxurious resort in the Himalayas where Elizabeth has been vacationing for the past week. The stunning actress has been dropping quite an eye-catching collection of bikini shots from her lavish getaway and will soon be returning to London. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Elizabeth announced earlier this week that she will be documenting her stay at the Ananda in an article penned for Spear’s Magazine.

To showcase the head-turning swimsuit, Elizabeth posed in the sumptuous décor of the resort’s garden. Standing underneath a row of elegant white columns, the actress was photographed on the backdrop of white marble flooring, with the lavish green garden at her back. The opulent setting made her simple black attire pop, drawing all of the attention to Elizabeth’s killer curves.

The jaw-dropping one-piece featured a halter-neck top and a very dramatic neckline – one that stretched all the way down to Elizabeth’s waist, showing a great expanse of toned, tanned skin. Cinched right below the chest with a drawstring tie, the sexy design accentuated her slender waist, putting her hourglass figure on full display.

As expected, Elizabeth’s swimsuit photo earned her some viral attention, garnering more than 44,200 likes in addition to nearly 680 comments. Her Instagram followers were quick to shower the actress with praises, complimenting her on her ageless beauty and youthful look.

“Ageing like the finest of wines @elizabethhurley1,” quipped one of her fans.

“No one wears a swim suit better than you!” wrote another.

One person even took the time to pen a lengthy message of admiration, one sprinkled with flattering emojis.

“Bloody hell fire! I need a cold shower. Sexiest woman on Earth. I want X,” the comment read.