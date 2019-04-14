‘Hottest Weather Girl Ever’ Yanet Garcia Flaunts Famous Booty In Tasseled Boyshorts, Cleavage In Sequined Bra

Yanet Garcia is something of an internet legend, having originally become a social media sensation years ago. Famous around the globe for her incredibly fit and curvaceous physique, the Mexican model and weather presenter was dubbed the “hottest weather girl ever” by TMZ, via YouTube, and has retained that moniker for some time now. Frequently taking to her Instagram feed to satiate the desires of her most amorous admirers with provocative photos and video clips, the Mexican stunner rarely disappoints her fan base of nearly 10 million.

In her most recent video share, Yanet can be seen wearing a strikingly colorful — and very revealing — costume. Clad in a tight pair of white boyshorts complete with long blue and purple tassels, the weather girl and Instagram influencer turns her shapely derriere towards the camera, flaunting her famous booty. After doing a slow swivel, Yanet then strides confidently towards the camera, phone in hand, allowing the audience to get a better glimpse of her sequined bra. The tight and ornate number presses her deep cleavage into prominence — something which Yanet seems very aware of, as she quickly blows a coy kiss to the camera shortly thereafter.

Accessorizing her look with matching wristlets and a brightly plumed headdress, Yanet appears to be putting on a stage costume of some sort. A striking red vertical locker and be seen in the frame, as can two chairs which don’t match in the least.

Yanet’s makeup game is on point here, with long luxurious lashes and perfectly sculped brows being the highlight of the cosmetics aesthetic. In the caption of the photo, the brunette bombshell gave a shout out to the comedic play she was promoting, letting her booty — and body — do the rest of the talking for her. Her fans didn’t seem too upset by this decision, instead lavishing over 200,000 likes and 1,100-plus comments on the share in relatively short order.

“Mamacitaaaa [sic],” one fan gushed, punctuating their brief comment with a heart emoji.

“The things I’d do,” a second social media user remarked.

“I was waiting for the back of this outfit,” a third admirer quipped, trailed by a long line of heart-eyed emojis and heart emojis.

Yanet Garcia has made headlines recently for her commitment to supporting El Tenorio Comico, being featured in an article by Spanish-language outlet La Verdad to that effect. Never one to shy away from supporting the community, the Mexican model and “hottest weather girl ever” continues to impress her broader following, stunning them and warming their hearts all at once.