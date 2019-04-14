Watch Indiana Pacers Vs. Boston Celtics Live Stream: NBA Playoffs Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

The Boston Celtics open their postseason quest for an 18th NBA championship, taking on the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs.

The Boston Celtics entered the 2018-2019 NBA season as favorites to win the top seed in the Eastern Conference, according to SI.com, much like last season. Instead, the Celtics struggled with injuries and, reportedly, internal dissension. They went on to win just 49 games — six fewer than in 2017/2018 — and place fourth in the conference. Nonetheless, that was good enough to give the 17-time NBA champions home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs as they open their quest for an 18th title. Now, they’ll be taking on a team that has never won the NBA crown, the Indiana Pacers, in a game that will live stream from Boston.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics opening game of the first-round NBA Playoff series, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The matchup gets underway at 1 p.m. Eastern Time at the 18,600-seat TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on Sunday, April 14.

That start time is 10 p.m. Pacific Time, noon Central. In the United Kingdom, tipoff time will be 6 p.m. British Summer Time on Sunday.

Indiana has actually won three championships, but all of those victories were part of the old American Basketball Association, the league in which the Pacers played from 1967 to 1976, according to Basketball Reference. Since they joined the NBA, however, Indiana has advanced as far as the finals only once — once in 2000 under then-coach Larry Bird, when they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers, four games to two.

Both teams come into the first-round series with injuries to key players, however, as Indiana will be without leading scorer Victor Oladipo, according to BR, who is on the bench after undergoing knee surgery.

For Boston, defensive star Marcus Smart will miss between four and six weeks — at least the first two rounds of the playoffs, if the Celtics survive that long — with a torn oblique muscle. He was injured in the second-to-last game of the season; an otherwise meaningless contest, according to USA Today.

