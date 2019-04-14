Matthew Aimers, Who Allegedly Groped Waitress At His Wedding Reception, Appears In Court With Wife By His Side

Matthew Aimers was accused of groping a teenage waitress and sparking a brawl at his own wedding reception, but the allegedly badly behaved groom has not lost the support of his bride.

The New Jersey man appeared in court in Pennsylvania this week to answer for a slew of charges stemming from his wedding reception in February. As LehighValleyLive.com reported, Aimers showed up to court to face the charges with his new wife by his side.

As the 31-year-old man’s attorney claimed, her support should be proof that he was innocent of the charges.

“If that young man committed a crime at his reception, Dr. Phil couldn’t fix his marriage,” attorney Louis Busico said. “The fact that she’s with him tells you he’s an innocent man.”

Matthew Aimers faces a number of charges including false imprisonment, corruption of minors, indecent assault and indecent exposure. He originally faced a number of other charges — including harassment, making terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness — but they were withdrawn by prosecutors.

As Philly.com reported at the time of his arrest, police said that Aimers approached the teenage waitress at his wedding reception and “asked her to go outside and make out,” telling her that the two could “do whatever you want.”

When the young woman rebuffed his advances, Aimers allegedly followed her into the women’s bathroom and pulled her into an empty stall, where he sexually assaulted her and exposed himself. The girl was able to break away, but Aimers continued to proposition her and even offered her $100, prosecutors said.

The situation continued to spiral out of control, and police said Aimers was part of a fight that broke out when an employee told he that he was not allowed to bring alcohol outside. Aimers is accused of punching the worker and later scuffling with police when they arrived to break up the brawl.

Reports of the alleged wedding reception sexual assault and ensuing brawl made national headlines at the time, with the New York Post even referring to the incident the “wedding from hell.” At the time, some commenters predicted that Aimers would be having a very short marriage given the charges against him, but his wife’s support in court this week may have proven them wrong.

Video and pictures taken from outside the courtroom showed the two holding hands as they walked in together.

Matthew Aimers walks into district court in Bucks County. Aimers is accused of sexually assaulting an underage waitress at his wedding reception. His wife is at his left. pic.twitter.com/83S6LEcIi6 — Vinny Vella (@Vellastrations) April 11, 2019

Matthew Aimers, accused of sexually assaulting a waitress at his own wedding, arrives for a preliminary hearing, holding hands with his wife. @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/YwCY69PXL7 — Jim Melwert (@JMelwert) April 11, 2019

Matthew Aimers maintains his innocence for the wedding reception charges.